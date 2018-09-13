Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  JP Morgan Chase & Company    JPM

JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY (JPM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/13 04:18:29 pm
113.885 USD   +0.71%
03:59pJP MORGAN CHASE : Chase Freedom® Adds Wholesale Clubs, Department St..
BU
03:39pJP MORGAN CHASE : Thomas Built in High Point to lay off 115 workers
AQ
03:06pCHASE : Introduces Sapphire Banking
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

JP Morgan Chase mpany : Chase Freedom® Adds Wholesale Clubs, Department Stores and the Return of Chase Pay as New Quarterly 5% Cash Back Rewards Categories

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 03:59pm CEST

From fall spending to holiday shopping, Chase Freedom has you covered this season

Today, Chase Freedom announced new quarterly categories for the upcoming holiday season – wholesale clubs and department stores– and also brought back one of its most popular categories, Chase Pay. Just in time for the holidays, cardmembers can easily get rewarded on their purchases during the busiest time of the year with 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in these categories from October 1st through December 31st.

“Our customers told us they liked having mobile wallets as a category, so we’re bringing Chase Pay back this quarter along with two other favorites – wholesale clubs and department stores,” said BJ Mahoney, General Manager of Chase Freedom. “It’s the perfect trifecta to make holiday shopping more convenient and rewarding for our cardmembers.”

As long as they activate by December 14th, Chase Freedom cardmembers can earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in these categories for the whole quarter:

  • Wholesale Clubs: Buying in bulk can help save money in the long run, but with Chase Freedom, cardmembers are able to earn 5% cash back now when shopping at major wholesale clubs such as Costco or Sam’s Club.
  • Department Stores: Holiday spending can add up fast, and Chase Freedom cardmembers are able to earn 5% cash back through December when they do their shopping at department stores such as Macy’s, Nordstrom’s or Kohl’s.
  • Chase Pay: Chase Freedom cardmembers can download Chase Pay and earn 5% anywhere Chase Pay is accepted, including Shell, Starbucks, Cinemark, Walmart.com, and more. And, customers with eligible Samsung devices can link Chase Pay to Samsung Pay to tap, pay and earn at even more places.

In addition to the quarterly category offers, the Chase Freedom card provides many benefits to cardmembers – 1% cash back on all other purchases, rewards that don’t expire, with no minimum value to redeem, and no annual fee.

For more information on the participating merchants and how to activate Freedom’s quarterly category offer beginning this Saturday, September 15th, click here.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.6 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves nearly half of America’s households with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: 5,200 branches, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
03:59pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Chase Freedom® Adds Wholesale Clubs, Department Stores a..
BU
03:39pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Thomas Built in High Point to lay off 115 workers
AQ
03:06pCHASE : Introduces Sapphire Banking
BU
02:45pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Common Impact Expands Leadership Team With Addition of T..
AQ
02:27pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Trump scoffs at 'nervous mess' Dimon, says he's not smar..
AQ
01:24pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Russian hacker arrested in Georgia, deported to United S..
AQ
10:21aJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Briefly Your nation and world news in brief
AQ
07:12aJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : WHO'S THE DADDY? Dimon says Trump merely inherited his c..
AQ
09/12JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan's Dimon backtracks after saying he could beat Trump
RE
09/12JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan CEO James Dimon Said He Could Beat Trump in a P..
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:46aE.U., U.K. And Turkey Central Banks To Announce Policies Today (Wall Street B.. 
07:01aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : Trio Of Central Bank Decisions 
09/12Dimon says he's 'smarter' than Trump, could beat him in presidential run 
09/12JPUS : The Good And The Bad Behind A Smart Idea 
09/12Apple Expected To Go Big (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 111 B
EBIT 2018 46 015 M
Net income 2018 31 329 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,38%
P/E ratio 2018 12,33
P/E ratio 2019 11,38
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,41x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,27x
Capitalization 380 B
Chart JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
JP Morgan Chase & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 121 $
Spread / Average Target 6,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Marianne Lake Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.74%380 049
BANK OF AMERICA3.08%303 942
WELLS FARGO-7.80%269 415
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-14.68%267 710
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.84%219 563
BANK OF CHINA LTD-12.09%183 914
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.