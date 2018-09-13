JP Morgan Chase mpany : Chase Freedom® Adds Wholesale Clubs, Department Stores and the Return of Chase Pay as New Quarterly 5% Cash Back Rewards Categories

From fall spending to holiday shopping, Chase Freedom has you covered this season

Today, Chase Freedom announced new quarterly categories for the upcoming holiday season – wholesale clubs and department stores– and also brought back one of its most popular categories, Chase Pay. Just in time for the holidays, cardmembers can easily get rewarded on their purchases during the busiest time of the year with 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in these categories from October 1st through December 31st.

“Our customers told us they liked having mobile wallets as a category, so we’re bringing Chase Pay back this quarter along with two other favorites – wholesale clubs and department stores,” said BJ Mahoney, General Manager of Chase Freedom. “It’s the perfect trifecta to make holiday shopping more convenient and rewarding for our cardmembers.”

As long as they activate by December 14th, Chase Freedom cardmembers can earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in these categories for the whole quarter:

Buying in bulk can help save money in the long run, but with Chase Freedom, cardmembers are able to earn 5% cash back when shopping at major wholesale clubs such as Costco or Sam’s Club. Department Stores: Holiday spending can add up fast, and Chase Freedom cardmembers are able to earn 5% cash back through December when they do their shopping at department stores such as Macy’s, Nordstrom’s or Kohl’s.

Holiday spending can add up fast, and Chase Freedom cardmembers are able to earn 5% cash back through December when they do their shopping at department stores such as Macy’s, Nordstrom’s or Kohl’s. Chase Pay: Chase Freedom cardmembers can download Chase Pay and earn 5% anywhere Chase Pay is accepted, including Shell, Starbucks, Cinemark, Walmart.com, and more. And, customers with eligible Samsung devices can link Chase Pay to Samsung Pay to tap, pay and earn at even more places.

In addition to the quarterly category offers, the Chase Freedom card provides many benefits to cardmembers – 1% cash back on all other purchases, rewards that don’t expire, with no minimum value to redeem, and no annual fee.

For more information on the participating merchants and how to activate Freedom’s quarterly category offer beginning this Saturday, September 15th, click here.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.6 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves nearly half of America’s households with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: 5,200 branches, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone.

