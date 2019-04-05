JP Morgan Chase mpany : Chase Freedom Unlimited® Offer Increases to 3% Cash Back for New Cardmembers

Log in
JP Morgan Chase & Company : Chase Freedom Unlimited® Offer Increases to 3% Cash Back for New Cardmembers

04/05/2019 | 10:41am EDT

Enhanced offer now available online and in branches for new cardmembers to sign up in their first year

Today, Chase Freedom Unlimited announced a new offer that doubles the cash back new cardmembers receive from 1.5% to 3% on up to $20,000 in purchases during their first year. This competitive offer allows cardmembers to earn even more on purchases that they are making every day – combining flexibility in spending with even more value.

Cardmembers will earn 3% cash back on up to $20,000 in purchases within the first year of account opening, adding up to $600 in cash back. After that, cardmembers will earn 1.5% cash back on all purchases.

“Freedom Unlimited’s 3% cash back offer provides new cardmembers with the opportunity to make the most of their everyday spending and keep them 'always earning,'” said BJ Mahoney, General Manager of Chase Freedom. “We are excited to reward new customers even more for their purchases.”

In addition to earning cash back, cardmembers can use Chase Ultimate Rewards to redeem rewards for travel, gift cards, shop for Apple products with points as well as shop on Amazon with points. Ultimate Rewards continues to provide more opportunities and rewards for cardmembers to take advantage of.

For more information on the Chase Freedom Unlimited card and the new 3% cash back offer, click here.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.6 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves nearly half of America’s households with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: 5,200 branches, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone.


© Business Wire 2019
Income Statement Evolution
