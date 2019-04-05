JP Morgan Chase mpany : Chase Freedom Unlimited® Offer Increases to 3% Cash Back for New Cardmembers

Today, Chase Freedom Unlimited announced a new offer that doubles the
cash back new cardmembers receive from 1.5% to 3% on up to $20,000 in
purchases during their first year. This competitive offer allows
cardmembers to earn even more on purchases that they are making every
day – combining flexibility in spending with even more value.
Cardmembers will earn 3% cash back on up to $20,000 in purchases within
the first year of account opening, adding up to $600 in cash back. After
that, cardmembers will earn 1.5% cash back on all purchases.
“Freedom Unlimited’s 3% cash back offer provides new cardmembers with
the opportunity to make the most of their everyday spending and keep
them 'always earning,'” said BJ Mahoney, General Manager of Chase
Freedom. “We are excited to reward new customers even more for their
purchases.”
In addition to earning cash back, cardmembers can use Chase
Ultimate Rewards to redeem rewards for travel, gift cards, shop for
Apple products with points as well as shop on Amazon with points.
Ultimate Rewards continues to provide more opportunities and rewards for
cardmembers to take advantage of.
For more information on the Chase Freedom Unlimited card and the new 3%
cash back offer, click here.
About Chase
Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan
Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with
assets of $2.6 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves nearly
half of America’s households with a broad range of financial services,
including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing,
investment advice, small business loans and payment processing.
Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: 5,200 branches,
16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone.
