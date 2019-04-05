JP Morgan Chase mpany : Chase Freedom Unlimited® Offer Increases to 3% Cash Back for New Cardmembers

Enhanced offer now available online and in branches for new cardmembers to sign up in their first year

Today, Chase Freedom Unlimited announced a new offer that doubles the cash back new cardmembers receive from 1.5% to 3% on up to $20,000 in purchases during their first year. This competitive offer allows cardmembers to earn even more on purchases that they are making every day – combining flexibility in spending with even more value.

Cardmembers will earn 3% cash back on up to $20,000 in purchases within the first year of account opening, adding up to $600 in cash back. After that, cardmembers will earn 1.5% cash back on all purchases.

“Freedom Unlimited’s 3% cash back offer provides new cardmembers with the opportunity to make the most of their everyday spending and keep them 'always earning,'” said BJ Mahoney, General Manager of Chase Freedom. “We are excited to reward new customers even more for their purchases.”

In addition to earning cash back, cardmembers can use Chase Ultimate Rewards to redeem rewards for travel, gift cards, shop for Apple products with points as well as shop on Amazon with points. Ultimate Rewards continues to provide more opportunities and rewards for cardmembers to take advantage of.

For more information on the Chase Freedom Unlimited card and the new 3% cash back offer, click here.

