Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  JP Morgan Chase & Company    JPM

JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY (JPM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/04 08:00:49 pm
115.125 USD   +0.48%
07:22pJP MORGAN CHASE : Citigroup CFO Gerspach to retire, be replaced by M..
RE
07:12pDAVID HENRY : memo
RE
09/03SINGAPORE AIRLI : David Gledhill Joins Singapore Airlines Board As I..
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

JP Morgan Chase mpany : Citigroup CFO Gerspach to retire, be replaced by Mason - memo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 07:22pm CEST

ZURICH/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc longtime Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach will retire in March, to be replaced by Mark Mason, CFO of the institutional clients group, the third-largest U.S. bank told employees on Tuesday.

Gerspach, an accountant, joined Citigroup in 1990 and became CFO in July 2009. He became known for fielding analyst questions about the company's irregular progress in divesting businesses, satisfying new capital rules imposed by regulators and failing to meet financial targets.

He also had to answer for problems that cropped up at far-flung operations around the world, including losing $500 million (388.85 million pounds) on fraudulent loans in its Mexican bank.

"He has represented our company exceptionally well, not just in good times but in tough ones as well," Chief Executive Officer Mike Corbat said in the memo seen by Reuters.

Corbat also announced that North America CEO Bill Mills and Europe, Middle East and Africa CEO Jim Cowles would be leaving the bank at year-end, and named Kristine Braden, who is country officer for Switzerland, as his new chief of staff.

The changes follow an executive shuffle a few weeks ago at Citigroup's consumer bank, which has had trouble keeping up with performance expectations on Wall Street.

Mason takes over the CFO role at a time of investor frustration with Citigroup's lagging stock price. Its shares trade for about 1.2 times tangible book value compared with 2.1 times for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest U.S. bank by assets.

The institutional clients group where Mason is now finance chief provides trading, lending, treasury and investment banking services to large companies. He is also responsible for submitting Citigroup's capital plans to the U.S. Federal Reserve as part of its annual stress test, a process that determines how much money the bank can return to shareholders through dividends or stock buybacks.

In prior roles, Mason worked closely with Corbat to unload Citigroup's troubled assets following the 2007-2009 financial crisis, and later ran the private bank that caters to ultra-wealthy individuals.

Mason grew up in Queens, New York, and lived in a house overlooking an expressway to John F. Kennedy International Airport, he said in a 2017 podcast interview with the president of Howard University, his alma mater.

He and his younger brother were raised by a single mother with help from family members who lived nearby. He went to public schools until attending Howard for his undergraduate degree, then getting an MBA from Harvard Business School.

"We didn't have much, but we had a lot of family," Mason said. "So, it was a good childhood, but it was one that was short of money in ways, so I learnt very early on the importance of hard work and the correlation between that and achievement and money."

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi in Zurich and David Henry in New York; Writing by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Edmund Blair and Richard Chang)

By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and David Henry
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP 0.08% 71.31 Delayed Quote.-4.26%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 0.13% 114.8045 Delayed Quote.7.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
07:22pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Citigroup CFO Gerspach to retire, be replaced by Mason -..
RE
07:16pMegaworld to build JPMorgan Chase's global service center
AQ
07:12pDAVID HENRY : memo
RE
09/03SINGAPORE AIRLINES : David Gledhill Joins Singapore Airlines Board As Independen..
AQ
09/03JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $13.12 M..
AQ
09/02JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : 3 Detroit black women say this is how to succeed in busi..
AQ
09/02Investment banks consider other projects following shelved Aramco IPO
AQ
09/01SINGAPORE AIRLINES : David Gledhill Joins Singapore Airlines Board As Independen..
AQ
09/01U.S. fund managers trim bank stocks on profit worries
RE
09/01SINGAPORE AIRLINES : Announces New Appointment to Its Board
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12:14pJPMORGAN TO PAY $24M TO SETTLE LAWSU : Bloomberg 
09:14aMARCH TO FREEDOM FUND : Adding Lockheed Martin 
01:56aFinancials - Trading Like It's 1994 (Again) 
09/03ROAD TO FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE : Growing Dividends, Endless Opportunities But Li.. 
09/02JPMORGAN : Backing Up The Truck Before Having To Chase It 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 111 B
EBIT 2018 46 036 M
Net income 2018 31 329 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,34%
P/E ratio 2018 12,52
P/E ratio 2019 11,53
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,46x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,31x
Capitalization 385 B
Chart JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
JP Morgan Chase & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 120 $
Spread / Average Target 4,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Marianne Lake Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.14%385 090
BANK OF AMERICA4.78%308 937
WELLS FARGO-3.61%281 648
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.42%278 491
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.42%237 363
BANK OF CHINA LTD-10.58%188 058
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.