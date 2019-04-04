JP Morgan Chase mpany : Consolidated financial statements and Notes and Supplementary information
04/04/2019 | 07:07am EDT
Management's report on internal control over financial reporting
Management of JPMorgan Chase & Co. ("JPMorgan Chase" or the "Firm") is responsible for establishing and maintaining adequate internal control over financial reporting. Internal control over financial reporting is a process designed by, or under the supervision of, the Firm's principal executive and principal financial officers, or persons performing similar functions, and effected by JPMorgan Chase's Board of Directors, management and other personnel, to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
JPMorgan Chase's internal control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records, that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the Firm's assets; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Firm are being made only in accordance with authorizations of JPMorgan Chase's management and directors; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use or disposition of the Firm's assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.
Because of its inherent limitations, internal control over financial reporting may not prevent or detect misstatements. Also, projections of any evaluation of effectiveness to future periods are subject to the risk that controls may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate. Management has completed an assessment of the effectiveness of the Firm's internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2018. In making the assessment, management used the "Internal Control - Integrated Framework" ("COSO 2013") promulgated by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission ("COSO").
Based upon the assessment performed, management concluded that as of December 31, 2018, JPMorgan Chase's internal control over financial reporting was effective based upon the COSO 2013 framework. Additionally, based upon management's assessment, the Firm determined that there were no material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2018.
The effectiveness of the Firm's internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2018, has been audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, an independent registered public accounting firm, as stated in their report which appears herein.
James Dimon
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Marianne Lake
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
February 26, 2019
Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
To the Board of Directors and Shareholders of JPMorgan Chase & Co.:
Opinions on the Financial Statements and Internal Control over Financial Reporting
We have audited the accompanying consolidated balance sheets of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its subsidiaries (the "Firm") as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, and the related consolidated statements of income, comprehensive income, changes in stockholders' equity and cash flows for each of the three years in the period ended December 31, 2018, including the related notes (collectively referred to as the "consolidated financial statements"). We also have audited the Firm's internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2018, based on criteria established in Internal Control - Integrated Framework(2013) issued by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission (COSO).
In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Firm as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for each of the three years in the period ended December 31, 2018 in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Also in our opinion, the Firm maintained, in all material respects, effective internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2018, based on criteria established in Internal Control - Integrated Framework (2013)issued by the COSO.
Basis for Opinions
The Firm's management is responsible for these consolidated financial statements, for maintaining effective internal control over financial reporting, and for its assessment of the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting, included in the accompanying Management's report on internal control over financial reporting. Our responsibility is to express opinions on the Firm's consolidated financial statements and on the Firm's internal control over financial reporting based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Firm in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.
We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audits to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud, and whether effective internal control over financial reporting was maintained in all material respects.
Our audits of the consolidated financial statements included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements. Our audit of internal control over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal control over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. Our audits also included performing such other procedures as we considered necessary in the circumstances. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinions.
Definition and Limitations of Internal Control over Financial Reporting
A company's internal control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company's internal control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company's assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.
Because of its inherent limitations, internal control over financial reporting may not prevent or detect misstatements. Also, projections of any evaluation of effectiveness to future periods are subject to the risk that controls may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.
February 26, 2019
We have served as the Firm's auditor since 1965.
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP 300 Madison Avenue New York, NY 10017
Consolidated statements of income
Year ended December 31, (in millions, except per share data)
2018
2017
2016
Revenue
Investment banking fees
$
7,550
$
7,412
$
6,572
Principal transactions
12,059
11,347
11,566
Lending- and deposit-related fees
6,052
5,933
5,774
Asset management, administration and commissions
17,118
16,287
15,364
Investment securities gains/(losses)
(395)
(66)
141
Mortgage fees and related income
1,254
1,616
2,491
Card income
4,989
4,433
4,779
Other income
5,343
3,646
3,799
Noninterest revenue
53,970
50,608
50,486
Interest income
77,442
64,372
55,901
Interest expense
22,383
14,275
9,818
Net interest income
55,059
50,097
46,083
Total net revenue
109,029
100,705
96,569
Provision for credit losses
4,871
5,290
5,361
Noninterest expense
Compensation expense
33,117
31,208
30,203
Occupancy expense
3,952
3,723
3,638
Technology, communications and equipment expense
8,802
7,715
6,853
Professional and outside services
8,502
7,890
7,526
Marketing
3,290
2,900
2,897
Other expense
5,731
6,079
5,555
Total noninterest expense
63,394
59,515
56,672
Income before income tax expense
40,764
35,900
34,536
Income tax expense
8,290
11,459
9,803
Net income
$
32,474
$
24,441
$
24,733
Net income applicable to common stockholders
$
30,709
$
22,567
$
22,834
Net income per common share data
Basic earnings per share
$
9.04
$
6.35
$
6.24
Diluted earnings per share
9.00
6.31
6.19
Weighted-average basic shares
3,396.4
3,551.6
3,658.8
Weighted-average diluted shares
3,414.0
3,576.8
3,690.0
Effective January 1, 2018, the Firm adopted several new accounting standards. Certain of the new accounting standards were applied retrospectively and, accordingly, prior period amounts were revised. For additional information, refer to Note 1.
The Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements are an integral part of these statements.
Consolidated statements of comprehensive income
Year ended December 31, (in millions)
2018
2017
2016
Net income
$
32,474
$
24,441
$
24,733
Other comprehensive income/(loss), after-tax
Unrealized gains/(losses) on investment securities
(1,858)
640
(1,105)
Translation adjustments, net of hedges
20
(306)
(2)
Fair value hedges
(107)
NA
NA
Cash flow hedges
(201)
176
(56)
Defined benefit pension and OPEB plans
(373)
738
(28)
DVA on fair value option elected liabilities
1,043
(192)
(330)
Total other comprehensive income/(loss), after-tax
(1,476)
1,056
(1,521)
Comprehensive income
$
30,998
$
25,497
$
23,212
Effective January 1, 2018, the Firm adopted several new accounting standards. For additional information, refer to Note 1.
The Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements are an integral part of these statements.
Consolidated balance sheets
December 31, (in millions, except share data)
2018
2017
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
22,324
$
25,898
Deposits with banks
256,469
405,406
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements (included 13,235and $14,732 at fair value)
321,588
198,422
Securities borrowed (included $5,105and $3,049 at fair value)
111,995
105,112
Trading assets (included assets pledged of $89,073and $109,887)
413,714
381,844
Investment securities (included $230,394and $202,225 at fair value and assets pledged of $11,432and $17,969)
261,828
249,958
Loans (included $3,151and $2,508 at fair value)
984,554
930,697
Allowance for loan losses
(13,445)
(13,604)
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses
971,109
917,093
Accrued interest and accounts receivable
73,200
67,729
Premises and equipment
14,934
14,159
Goodwill, MSRs and other intangible assets
54,349
54,392
Other assets (included $9,630and $16,128 at fair value and assets pledged of $3,457and $7,980)
121,022
113,587
Total assets(a)
$
2,622,532
$
2,533,600
Liabilities
Deposits (included $23,217and $21,321 at fair value)
$
1,470,666
$
1,443,982
Federal funds purchased and securities loaned or sold under repurchase agreements (included $935and $697 at fair
value)
182,320
158,916
Short-term borrowings (included $7,130and $9,191 at fair value)
69,276
51,802
Trading liabilities
144,773
123,663
Accounts payable and other liabilities (included $3,269and $9,208 at fair value)
196,710
189,383
Beneficial interests issued by consolidated VIEs (included $28and $45 at fair value)
20,241
26,081
Long-term debt (included $54,886and $47,519 at fair value)
282,031
284,080
Total liabilities(a)
2,366,017
2,277,907
Commitments and contingencies (refer to Notes 27, 28 and 29)
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock ($1 par value; authorized 200,000,000 shares: issued 2,606,750shares)
26,068
26,068
Common stock ($1 par value; authorized 9,000,000,000 shares; issued 4,104,933,895shares)
4,105
4,105
Additional paid-in capital
89,162
90,579
Retained earnings
199,202
177,676
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,507)
(119)
Shares held in restricted stock units ("RSU") trust, at cost (472,953shares)
(21)
(21)
Treasury stock, at cost (829,167,674and 679,635,064 shares)
(60,494)
(42,595)
Total stockholders' equity
256,515
255,693
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,622,532
$
2,533,600
Effective January 1, 2018, the Firm adopted several new accounting standards. Certain of the new accounting standards were applied retrospectively and, accordingly, prior period amounts were revised. For additional information, refer to Note 1.
(a)The following table presents information on assets and liabilities related to VIEs that are consolidated by the Firm at December 31, 2018 and 2017. The assets of the consolidated VIEs are used to settle the liabilities of those entities. The holders of the beneficial interests do not have recourse to the general credit of JPMorgan Chase. The assets and liabilities in the table below includethird-party assets and liabilities of consolidated VIEs and exclude intercompany balances that eliminate in consolidation. For a further discussion, refer to Note 14.
December 31, (in millions)
2018
2017
Assets
Trading assets
$
1,966
$
1,449
Loans
59,456
68,995
All other assets
1,013
2,674
Total assets
$
62,435
$
73,118
Liabilities
Beneficial interests issued by consolidated VIEs
$
20,241
$
26,081
All other liabilities
312
349
Total liabilities
$
20,553
$
26,430
The Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements are an integral part of these statements.
