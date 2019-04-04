JP Morgan Chase mpany : Consolidated financial statements and Notes and Supplementary information

Log in
JP Morgan Chase & Company    JPM

Management's report on internal control over financial reporting

Management of JPMorgan Chase & Co. ("JPMorgan Chase" or the "Firm") is responsible for establishing and maintaining adequate internal control over financial reporting. Internal control over financial reporting is a process designed by, or under the supervision of, the Firm's principal executive and principal financial officers, or persons performing similar functions, and effected by JPMorgan Chase's Board of Directors, management and other personnel, to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

JPMorgan Chase's internal control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records, that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the Firm's assets; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Firm are being made only in accordance with authorizations of JPMorgan Chase's management and directors; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use or disposition of the Firm's assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Because of its inherent limitations, internal control over financial reporting may not prevent or detect misstatements. Also, projections of any evaluation of effectiveness to future periods are subject to the risk that controls may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate. Management has completed an assessment of the effectiveness of the Firm's internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2018. In making the assessment, management used the "Internal Control - Integrated Framework" ("COSO 2013") promulgated by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission ("COSO").

Based upon the assessment performed, management concluded that as of December 31, 2018, JPMorgan Chase's internal control over financial reporting was effective based upon the COSO 2013 framework. Additionally, based upon management's assessment, the Firm determined that there were no material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2018.

The effectiveness of the Firm's internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2018, has been audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, an independent registered public accounting firm, as stated in their report which appears herein.

James Dimon

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Marianne Lake

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

February 26, 2019

148

JPMorgan Chase & Co./2018 Form 10-K

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

To the Board of Directors and Shareholders of JPMorgan Chase & Co.:

Opinions on the Financial Statements and Internal Control over Financial Reporting

We have audited the accompanying consolidated balance sheets of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its subsidiaries (the "Firm") as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, and the related consolidated statements of income, comprehensive income, changes in stockholders' equity and cash flows for each of the three years in the period ended December 31, 2018, including the related notes (collectively referred to as the "consolidated financial statements"). We also have audited the Firm's internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2018, based on criteria established in Internal Control - Integrated Framework(2013) issued by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission (COSO).

In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Firm as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for each of the three years in the period ended December 31, 2018 in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Also in our opinion, the Firm maintained, in all material respects, effective internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2018, based on criteria established in Internal Control - Integrated Framework (2013)issued by the COSO.

Basis for Opinions

The Firm's management is responsible for these consolidated financial statements, for maintaining effective internal control over financial reporting, and for its assessment of the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting, included in the accompanying Management's report on internal control over financial reporting. Our responsibility is to express opinions on the Firm's consolidated financial statements and on the Firm's internal control over financial reporting based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Firm in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.

We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audits to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud, and whether effective internal control over financial reporting was maintained in all material respects.

Our audits of the consolidated financial statements included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements. Our audit of internal control over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal control over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. Our audits also included performing such other procedures as we considered necessary in the circumstances. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinions.

Definition and Limitations of Internal Control over Financial Reporting

A company's internal control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company's internal control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company's assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Because of its inherent limitations, internal control over financial reporting may not prevent or detect misstatements. Also, projections of any evaluation of effectiveness to future periods are subject to the risk that controls may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

February 26, 2019

We have served as the Firm's auditor since 1965.

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP 300 Madison Avenue New York, NY 10017

JPMorgan Chase & Co./2018 Form 10-K

149

Consolidated statements of income

Year ended December 31, (in millions, except per share data)

2018

2017

2016

Revenue

Investment banking fees

$

7,550

$

7,412

$

6,572

Principal transactions

12,059

11,347

11,566

Lending- and deposit-related fees

6,052

5,933

5,774

Asset management, administration and commissions

17,118

16,287

15,364

Investment securities gains/(losses)

(395)

(66)

141

Mortgage fees and related income

1,254

1,616

2,491

Card income

4,989

4,433

4,779

Other income

5,343

3,646

3,799

Noninterest revenue

53,970

50,608

50,486

Interest income

77,442

64,372

55,901

Interest expense

22,383

14,275

9,818

Net interest income

55,059

50,097

46,083

Total net revenue

109,029

100,705

96,569

Provision for credit losses

4,871

5,290

5,361

Noninterest expense

Compensation expense

33,117

31,208

30,203

Occupancy expense

3,952

3,723

3,638

Technology, communications and equipment expense

8,802

7,715

6,853

Professional and outside services

8,502

7,890

7,526

Marketing

3,290

2,900

2,897

Other expense

5,731

6,079

5,555

Total noninterest expense

63,394

59,515

56,672

Income before income tax expense

40,764

35,900

34,536

Income tax expense

8,290

11,459

9,803

Net income

$

32,474

$

24,441

$

24,733

Net income applicable to common stockholders

$

30,709

$

22,567

$

22,834

Net income per common share data

Basic earnings per share

$

9.04

$

6.35

$

6.24

Diluted earnings per share

9.00

6.31

6.19

Weighted-average basic shares

3,396.4

3,551.6

3,658.8

Weighted-average diluted shares

3,414.0

3,576.8

3,690.0

Effective January 1, 2018, the Firm adopted several new accounting standards. Certain of the new accounting standards were applied retrospectively and, accordingly, prior period amounts were revised. For additional information, refer to Note 1.

The Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements are an integral part of these statements.

150

JPMorgan Chase & Co./2018 Form 10-K

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income

Year ended December 31, (in millions)

2018

2017

2016

Net income

$

32,474

$

24,441

$

24,733

Other comprehensive income/(loss), after-tax

Unrealized gains/(losses) on investment securities

(1,858)

640

(1,105)

Translation adjustments, net of hedges

20

(306)

(2)

Fair value hedges

(107)

NA

NA

Cash flow hedges

(201)

176

(56)

Defined benefit pension and OPEB plans

(373)

738

(28)

DVA on fair value option elected liabilities

1,043

(192)

(330)

Total other comprehensive income/(loss), after-tax

(1,476)

1,056

(1,521)

Comprehensive income

$

30,998

$

25,497

$

23,212

Effective January 1, 2018, the Firm adopted several new accounting standards. For additional information, refer to Note 1.

The Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements are an integral part of these statements.

JPMorgan Chase & Co./2018 Form 10-K

151

Consolidated balance sheets

December 31, (in millions, except share data)

2018

2017

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$

22,324

$

25,898

Deposits with banks

256,469

405,406

Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements (included 13,235and $14,732 at fair value)

321,588

198,422

Securities borrowed (included $5,105and $3,049 at fair value)

111,995

105,112

Trading assets (included assets pledged of $89,073and $109,887)

413,714

381,844

Investment securities (included $230,394and $202,225 at fair value and assets pledged of $11,432and $17,969)

261,828

249,958

Loans (included $3,151and $2,508 at fair value)

984,554

930,697

Allowance for loan losses

(13,445)

(13,604)

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

971,109

917,093

Accrued interest and accounts receivable

73,200

67,729

Premises and equipment

14,934

14,159

Goodwill, MSRs and other intangible assets

54,349

54,392

Other assets (included $9,630and $16,128 at fair value and assets pledged of $3,457and $7,980)

121,022

113,587

Total assets(a)

$

2,622,532

$

2,533,600

Liabilities

Deposits (included $23,217and $21,321 at fair value)

$

1,470,666

$

1,443,982

Federal funds purchased and securities loaned or sold under repurchase agreements (included $935and $697 at fair

value)

182,320

158,916

Short-term borrowings (included $7,130and $9,191 at fair value)

69,276

51,802

Trading liabilities

144,773

123,663

Accounts payable and other liabilities (included $3,269and $9,208 at fair value)

196,710

189,383

Beneficial interests issued by consolidated VIEs (included $28and $45 at fair value)

20,241

26,081

Long-term debt (included $54,886and $47,519 at fair value)

282,031

284,080

Total liabilities(a)

2,366,017

2,277,907

Commitments and contingencies (refer to Notes 27, 28 and 29)

Stockholders' equity

Preferred stock ($1 par value; authorized 200,000,000 shares: issued 2,606,750shares)

26,068

26,068

Common stock ($1 par value; authorized 9,000,000,000 shares; issued 4,104,933,895shares)

4,105

4,105

Additional paid-in capital

89,162

90,579

Retained earnings

199,202

177,676

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,507)

(119)

Shares held in restricted stock units ("RSU") trust, at cost (472,953shares)

(21)

(21)

Treasury stock, at cost (829,167,674and 679,635,064 shares)

(60,494)

(42,595)

Total stockholders' equity

256,515

255,693

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,622,532

$

2,533,600

Effective January 1, 2018, the Firm adopted several new accounting standards. Certain of the new accounting standards were applied retrospectively and, accordingly, prior period amounts were revised. For additional information, refer to Note 1.

(a)The following table presents information on assets and liabilities related to VIEs that are consolidated by the Firm at December 31, 2018 and 2017. The assets of the consolidated VIEs are used to settle the liabilities of those entities. The holders of the beneficial interests do not have recourse to the general credit of JPMorgan Chase. The assets and liabilities in the table below includethird-party assets and liabilities of consolidated VIEs and exclude intercompany balances that eliminate in consolidation. For a further discussion, refer to Note 14.

December 31, (in millions)

2018

2017

Assets

Trading assets

$

1,966

$

1,449

Loans

59,456

68,995

All other assets

1,013

2,674

Total assets

$

62,435

$

73,118

Liabilities

Beneficial interests issued by consolidated VIEs

$

20,241

$

26,081

All other liabilities

312

349

Total liabilities

$

20,553

$

26,430

The Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements are an integral part of these statements.

152

JPMorgan Chase & Co./2018 Form 10-K

JPMorgan Chase & Co. published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 11:06:07 UTC
