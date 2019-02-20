Log in
JP Morgan Chase mpany : FWP

02/20/2019 | 05:16pm EST

Free Writing Prospectus Filed Pursuant to Rule 433, Registration Statement No. 333-222672

JPMorgan Chase

270 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10017-2070 NYSE symbol: JPMwww.jpmorganchase.com

Release : IMMEDIATE

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. DECLARES QUARTERLY COUPON ON ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETN

New York, February 20, 2019 - JPMorgan Chase & Co. announced today the quarterly coupon amount for the Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSE Arca: AMJ). The table below summarizes the coupon amount for the Alerian MLP Index ETN (the "Notes").

NYSE Arca Ticker

Registered Issue Name

Declaration Date

Ex-Date

Record Date

Payment Date

Coupon Amount1 per Note

Current Yield2

AMJ

Alerian MLP Index ETN

February 20, 2019

February 28, 2019

March 1, 2019

March 11, 2019

$0.4615

7.2%

The Notes are subject to a maximum issuance limitation of 129,000,000 Notes, which may cause the Notes to trade at a premium relative to the indicative note value. Investors that pay a premium for the Notes could incur significant losses if that investor sells its notes at a time when some or all of the premium is no longer present.

1) As defined in the Market-Making Supplement, dated April 5, 2018 for the Notes.

You may access this market making supplement as follows:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/19617/000095010318004528/dp87762_424b2-alerian.htm

2) "Current Yield" equals the current Coupon Amount annualized and divided by the closing price of the Notes on February 15, 2019 and rounded to two decimal places for ease of analysis. The Current Yield is not indicative of future coupon payments, if any, on the Notes.

The Notes are senior, unsecured obligations of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Questions? Contact: JPMorgan Alerian ETN team, 1-800-576-3529alerian_etn@jpmorgan.com

J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. News Release

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.6 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of consumers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available atwww.jpmorganchase.com.

Investment suitability must be determined individually for each investor, and the Notes may not be suitable for all investors. This information is not intended to provide and should not be relied upon as providing accounting, legal, regulatory or tax advice.

Investors should consult with their own advisors as to these matters.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, for the offering to which this communication relates.

Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and the other documents relating to this offering that JPMorgan Chase & Co. has filed with the SEC for more complete information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. and this offering.

You may get these documents without cost by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website atwww.sec.gov. Alternatively, JPMorganChase & Co., any agent or any dealer participating in this offering will arrange to send you the prospectus, the prospectus supplement, the product supplement and the pricing supplement if you so request by calling toll-free 800-576-3529.

# # #

Disclaimer

JPMorgan Chase & Co. published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 22:15:08 UTC
