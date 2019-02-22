Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  JP Morgan Chase & Company    JPM

JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY

(JPM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

JP Morgan Chase mpany : Fed Bars Former JPMorgan Subsidiary Executive Over Referral Hiring Scheme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 03:18pm EST

By Mengqi Sun

The Federal Reserve Board permanently barred a former managing director of a JPMorgan Chase & Co. subsidiary from the banking industry over his involvement in a referral hiring program that the board says violated U.S. antibribery law.

Timothy Fletcher oversaw a program at JPMorgan's Asia-Pacific region investment bank that offered internships or other employment opportunities. Through the program, people referred by foreign government officials and existing or prospective clients were offered employment opportunities in exchange for winning business for the company, according to a Feb. 15 order issued by the board.

Mr. Fletcher was the head of the program from at least 2008 to 2013 and helped institutionalize it as a formal structure to compete with other banks and win business, according to the Fed. He was terminated from the bank in April 2015.

The program, known internally as the Sons and Daughters program, earned the bank at least $35 million, according to the Justice Department. The U.S. antibribery law prohibits companies and their employees from giving anything of value to foreign officials in an effort to improperly influence them.

JPMorgan reached settlements related to the scheme with the U.S. Justice Department, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Fed, and it has agreed to pay about $264 million in fines and penalties, the Fed said. JPMorgan also admitted that it violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

The Fed in 2017 first sought a permanent ban against Mr. Fletcher. It also sought a civil penalty of $500,000 from Mr. Fletcher, which wasn't part of the settlement announced Thursday.

A lawyer for Mr. Fletcher declined to comment and JPMorgan didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Write to Mengqi Sun at mengqi.sun@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
03:44pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : The launch of Bit-Pod - welcome to the club | PKF Malta
AQ
03:18pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Fed Bars Former JPMorgan Subsidiary Executive Over Refer..
DJ
01:30pUnitedHealth Employee Cleared to Join Health Venture of Amazon, Berkshire, JP..
DJ
11:27aJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Pinterest files for IPO that could value it at USD 12 bi..
AQ
06:12aJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan trades banker offices for shared desks
RE
02:46aJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan Exec Barred Permanently by Fed over Jobs-as-Bri..
AQ
02/21JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Fed permanently bars former JPMorgan banker over China h..
RE
02/21Philadelphia sues seven big banks, alleges municipal bond collusion
RE
02/21Philadelphia Sues Seven Banks Over Municipal Bond Rates -Bloomberg
DJ
02/21JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan Chase Commits $15 Million to Expand Economic Gr..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 115 B
EBIT 2019 47 291 M
Net income 2019 32 049 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,22%
P/E ratio 2019 10,72
P/E ratio 2020 9,96
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,06x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,96x
Capitalization 351 B
Chart JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
JP Morgan Chase & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 115 $
Spread / Average Target 9,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Yan Tavrovsky President & Chairman-Management Board
Marianne Lake Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.04%350 731
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.10%288 712
BANK OF AMERICA19.36%283 213
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.95%237 531
WELLS FARGO8.09%233 291
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-3.68%162 911
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.