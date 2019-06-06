Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  JP Morgan Chase & Company    JPM

JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY

(JPM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

JP Morgan Chase mpany : Fed Lifts Requirements on JPMorgan Stemming From 'London Whale' Losses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 08:31pm EDT

By Kristin Broughton

The Federal Reserve has lifted requirements imposed six years ago on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the aftermath of trading losses that cost the New York bank around $6 billion.

JPMorgan has made "substantial improvements" in its risk management and internal auditing controls, the Fed said Thursday in a statement announcing the termination of a 2013 order that placed additional scrutiny on the bank.

A spokesman for JPMorgan declined to comment.

The Fed issued the 2013 order following revelations that a trader in the bank's chief investment office had taken large, risky bets on credit derivatives. The so-called London Whale losses exposed lapses in processes the bank had in place to spot and act on internal warnings.

In the order, the Fed directed JPMorgan to beef up its system of internal checks, particularly in how it models risks and monitors trading activities within its chief investment office. It also ordered the bank to increase the frequency and scope of internal audits within the division.

Write to Kristin Broughton at Kristin.Broughton@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
08:31pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Fed Lifts Requirements on JPMorgan Stemming From 'London..
DJ
01:46pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan Chase to shut down Finn, transfer customers to ..
AQ
11:25aJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Did JPMorgan Just Transfer An Entire IB Team To Texas?
AQ
09:18aJPMorgan to shutter its smartphone bank account a year after nationwide launc..
RE
07:31aJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Payments leader J.P. Morgan named #1 European e-commerce..
BU
07:31aJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : J.P. Morgan Named #1 merchant acquirer in the U.S. by pu..
BU
05:05aSwiss regulator fines banks for fixing forex trading
RE
06/05JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Avios and Chase Celebrate 26-Year Relationship with Cont..
BU
06/05JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : 424b8
PU
06/04Oil loses lustre as banks cash in on cleaner commodities
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 115 B
EBIT 2019 47 205 M
Net income 2019 32 484 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,08%
P/E ratio 2019 10,99
P/E ratio 2020 10,41
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,09x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,02x
Capitalization 357 B
Chart JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
JP Morgan Chase & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 117 $
Spread / Average Target 5,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Yan Tavrovsky President & Chairman-Management Board
Marianne Lake Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY12.82%345 353
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA8.88%284 490
BANK OF AMERICA13.31%253 679
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.40%214 502
WELLS FARGO-0.87%200 088
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-0.09%165 358
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About