JP Morgan Chase mpany : Fed Lifts Requirements on JPMorgan Stemming From 'London Whale' Losses

By Kristin Broughton

The Federal Reserve has lifted requirements imposed six years ago on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the aftermath of trading losses that cost the New York bank around $6 billion.

JPMorgan has made "substantial improvements" in its risk management and internal auditing controls, the Fed said Thursday in a statement announcing the termination of a 2013 order that placed additional scrutiny on the bank.

A spokesman for JPMorgan declined to comment.

The Fed issued the 2013 order following revelations that a trader in the bank's chief investment office had taken large, risky bets on credit derivatives. The so-called London Whale losses exposed lapses in processes the bank had in place to spot and act on internal warnings.

In the order, the Fed directed JPMorgan to beef up its system of internal checks, particularly in how it models risks and monitors trading activities within its chief investment office. It also ordered the bank to increase the frequency and scope of internal audits within the division.

Write to Kristin Broughton at Kristin.Broughton@wsj.com