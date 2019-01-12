Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  JP Morgan Chase & Company    JPM

JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY (JPM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

JP Morgan Chase mpany : Former banking executive Walter Shipley dead at 83 - JPMorgan Chase

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/12/2019 | 05:10pm EST

(Reuters) - Walter Shipley, a former banking executive credited with helping spur a series of mergers that led to the creation of JPMorgan Chase, has died at age 83, the company said on Saturday.

Shipley was "a critical force behind what is now JPMorgan Chase," Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said in a note to employees. He died on Friday, Dimon said.

The company did not provide details on Shipley's death.

Shipley served as chairman and chief executive of both Chase Manhattan Bank and Chemical Bank, Dimon said, and retired in 1999, the year before Chase acquired J.P. Morgan.

Over four decades, he helped to orchestrate mergers with Texas Commerce Bank in 1987, Manufacturers Hanover in 1991 and Chase Manhattan Bank in 1995.

"Walter had a vision of where the banking industry was going, and he had the courage and ability to act," former Chase CEO Bill Harrison said in a statement.

Born the son of a Wall Street investment banker in Newark, New Jersey, Shipley was forced to leave Williams College due to poor grades. The six-foot, eight-inch former basketball captain subsequently had to work and pay for his education, and attended night school determined to prove himself to his family, the bank said in an obituary.

Dimon said Shipley was widely respected as a "straight shooter" who fostered an open, entrepreneurial meritocracy.

He is survived by five children, seven grandchildren, two siblings and a companion, the bank said.

(Reporting by Letitia Stein in Tampa, Florida)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
05:10pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Former banking executive Walter Shipley dead at 83 - JPM..
RE
08:02aMARKET SNAPSHOT: As Stocks Rally, Most Important Skill Traders Need Isn't Whe..
DJ
01/11Slashed profit expectations may set stage for gains
RE
01/11COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES : proposes top-up placing of shares
AQ
01/11Wall Street's five-day rally flickers out as earnings near
RE
01/11Battered U.S. bank stocks may get a boost this year
RE
01/11JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan Chase boosting employee bonus pool 3 percent
AQ
01/11JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Former CFPB Deputy Assistant Director Kathleen Ryan Join..
AQ
01/11JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : 424b8
PU
01/11EXCLUSIVE : Goldman Sachs on course to launch cash management in mid-2020
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 111 B
EBIT 2018 45 372 M
Net income 2018 31 499 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,72%
P/E ratio 2018 10,83
P/E ratio 2019 10,09
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,00x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,89x
Capitalization 332 B
Chart JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
JP Morgan Chase & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 114 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Yan Tavrovsky President & Chairman-Management Board
Marianne Lake Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY2.84%333 871
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-0.95%272 365
BANK OF AMERICA4.42%252 814
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.16%227 345
WELLS FARGO3.88%225 006
HSBC HOLDINGS0.11%164 621
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.