JP Morgan Chase mpany : J.P. Morgan Enhances Portfolio Insights Tool

NEW YORK, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced new enhancements to its Portfolio Insights tool, allowing advisors to seamlessly compare ETFs and Mutual Fund products head-to-head to help guide decisions on investment selection. The updates align with the the firm's commitment to providing financial advisors with the tools they need to help build stronger portfolios and grow their business.

"We have witnessed an increase in advisor demand for self-service, user-friendly tools that aid in investment selection. The launch of our Investment Comparison tool allows advisors to easily analyze and compare both Mutual Funds and ETFs," said Steve Kaplan, Head of Product Strategy Americas and Global Portfolio Insights, J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "As advisors look to navigate the challenges associated with today's market environment, our enhanced Portfolio Insights offering allows them to make more informed decisions on portfolio construction and investment selection."

The Portfolio Insights tool now not only allows advisors to undertake an in-depth analysis of performance, composition and risk of various ETFs and Mutual Funds, but they can also easily create customized, end-client reports for clients that will also soon feature their own company logo.

"We continue to evolve the Portfolio Insights tool to meet the needs of advisors, and in the coming months we look forward to announcing more enhancements including factor, style and scenario analysis," concluded Kaplan.

The Portfolio Insights tool, including its new Investment Comparison capabilities, is available to all U.S. Financial Advisors on the J.P. Morgan Asset Management website by visiting www.jpmorgan.am/ic.

In addition, Financial Advisors may request a custom analysis by contacting their J.P. Morgan Funds Client Advisor. Depending on their needs, advisors may receive the Portfolio Analysis, Investment Heat Map or Investment Comparison report. The firm encourages advisors to partner with their Client Advisors or Portfolio Insights Specialists for a one-on-one discussion to help uncover potential opportunities, evaluate risks, and access current views from the J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Multi-Asset Solutions team.

