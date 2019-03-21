JP Morgan Chase mpany : J.P. Morgan Enhances Portfolio Insights Tool

Log in
JP Morgan Chase & Company : J.P. Morgan Enhances Portfolio Insights Tool

03/21/2019 | 10:01am EDT

NEW YORK, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced new enhancements to its Portfolio Insights tool, allowing advisors to seamlessly compare ETFs and Mutual Fund products head-to-head to help guide decisions on investment selection. The updates align with the the firm's commitment to providing financial advisors with the tools they need to help build stronger portfolios and grow their business.

"We have witnessed an increase in advisor demand for self-service, user-friendly tools that aid in investment selection. The launch of our Investment Comparison tool allows advisors to easily analyze and compare both Mutual Funds and ETFs," said Steve Kaplan, Head of Product Strategy Americas and Global Portfolio Insights, J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "As advisors look to navigate the challenges associated with today's market environment, our enhanced Portfolio Insights offering allows them to make more informed decisions on portfolio construction and investment selection."

The Portfolio Insights tool now not only allows advisors to undertake an in-depth analysis of performance, composition and risk of various ETFs and Mutual Funds, but they can also easily create customized, end-client reports for clients that will also soon feature their own company logo.

"We continue to evolve the Portfolio Insights tool to meet the needs of advisors, and in the coming months we look forward to announcing more enhancements including factor, style and scenario analysis," concluded Kaplan.

The Portfolio Insights tool, including its new Investment Comparison capabilities, is available to all U.S. Financial Advisors on the J.P. Morgan Asset Management website by visiting www.jpmorgan.am/ic.

In addition, Financial Advisors may request a custom analysis by contacting their J.P. Morgan Funds Client Advisor. Depending on their needs, advisors may receive the Portfolio Analysis, Investment Heat Map or Investment Comparison report.  The firm encourages advisors to partner with their Client Advisors or Portfolio Insights Specialists for a one-on-one discussion to help uncover potential opportunities, evaluate risks, and access current views from the J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Multi-Asset Solutions team.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $1.7 trillion (as of December 31, 2018), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the marketing name for the asset management businesses of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), and its affiliates worldwide.

Any forecasts, opinions, statements of financial market trends or investment techniques and strategies expressed are those of J.P. Morgan Asset Management, unless otherwise stated, as of the date of the release. They are considered to be reliable at the time of this release, and may be subject to change without notice. Investing in Alternatives investments involves risks.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the marketing name for the asset management businesses of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Those businesses include, but are not limited to, J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc., Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, J.P. Morgan Alternative Asset Management, Inc., and J.P. Morgan Asset Management (Canada), Inc.

J.P. Morgan Institutional Investments, Inc., members of FINRA
Copyright 2019 JPMorgan Chase & Co. All rights reserved.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jp-morgan-enhances-portfolio-insights-tool-300816418.html

SOURCE J.P. Morgan Asset Management


© PRNewswire 2019
