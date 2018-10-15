JP Morgan Chase mpany : JPMorgan CEO Backs Out of Saudi Business Conference

By Emily Glazer

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive James Dimon has backed out of Saudi Arabia's marquee business conference amid questions about the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

JPMorgan spokesman Joe Evangelisti declined to comment on why Mr. Dimon pulled out of the event and whether another executive would go in his place.

Mr. Dimon is the latest executive to drop out of the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh, which draws business leaders from around the world.

Allegations that the Saudi government ordered the killing of Mr. Khashoggi in Istanbul earlier this month are the latest setback for an ambitious effort by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to remake the oil-dependent kingdom's economy.

Mr. Dimon was scheduled to speak at the event as of Friday, on a panel with the managing director of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, Christine Lagarde, president of the International Monetary Fund, and other financial services CEOs.

--Maureen Farrell contributed to this article.