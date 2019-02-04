JP Morgan Chase mpany : JPMorgan Chase 2019 Investor Day

Log in
02/04/2019 | 03:56pm EST

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) (“JPMorgan Chase” or the “Firm”) will host an Investor Day in New York City on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern). Presentations by members of executive management are expected to conclude at approximately 2:30 p.m. (Eastern).

The general public can access the event by dialing the following numbers: (866) 541-2724 in the U.S. and Canada; (706) 634-7246 for international participants. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the start of the event. Presentation slides will be posted on the day of the event, at approximately 6:45 a.m. (Eastern), to www.jpmorganchase.com under Investor Relations, Events & Presentations.

A live audio webcast will begin at approximately 8:00 a.m. (Eastern), and will be available for replay on www.jpmorganchase.com under Investor Relations, Events & Presentations. The audio replay is expected to be available after 7:30 p.m. (Eastern) on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 through Tuesday, March 12, 2019 by telephone at (855) 859-2056 for U.S. and Canada; (404) 537-3406 for international participants; use Conference ID #6294548.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.6 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 115 B
EBIT 2019 47 341 M
Net income 2019 31 846 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,27%
P/E ratio 2019 10,56
P/E ratio 2020 9,81
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,01x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,92x
Capitalization 345 B
Chart JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
JP Morgan Chase & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 115 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Yan Tavrovsky President & Chairman-Management Board
Marianne Lake Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.41%345 444
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.81%292 076
BANK OF AMERICA15.18%274 414
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.83%238 139
WELLS FARGO6.14%230 231
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-1.22%167 721
