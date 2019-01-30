JP Morgan Chase mpany : JPMorgan Chase Announcement Concerning Preferred Stock

Log in
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
JPMorgan Chase Announcement Concerning Preferred Stock

01/30/2019

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) (“JPMorgan Chase” or the “Firm”) has made an announcement concerning its preferred stock. Information can be found on the Firm’s Investor Relations website at jpmorganchase.com/press-releases.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.6 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 115 B
EBIT 2019 47 341 M
Net income 2019 31 846 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,26%
P/E ratio 2019 10,59
P/E ratio 2020 9,84
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,02x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,93x
Capitalization 346 B
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Yan Tavrovsky President & Chairman-Management Board
Marianne Lake Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.71%346 408
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.73%288 654
BANK OF AMERICA20.25%284 180
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.54%237 876
WELLS FARGO8.18%234 656
HSBC HOLDINGS-0.74%169 327
