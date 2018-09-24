JP Morgan Chase mpany : JPMorgan Chase Announces Major Expansion in Philadelphia and the Delaware Valley

JPMorgan Chase today announced an expansion of its branch network to
Philadelphia and the Delaware Valley and several new commitments that
support economic growth and workforce development in the region. This
expansion is part of the firm’s recent $20 billion, five-year investment
in its business and local economic growth.
Over the next five years, JPMorgan Chase intends to open approximately
50 new branches and hire 300 new employees in the Delaware Valley
region, giving local customers access to its banking services while
creating local job opportunities for residents. Currently, the firm has
nearly 5,100 branches in 23 states and plans to open 400 new branches
and hire as many as 3,000 employees in new markets in the next five
years.
“The Delaware Valley is an incredibly important market for us,” said
Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO. “We already have thousands of employees
here that serve our customers every day. This will create even more
well-paying jobs with healthcare and retirement plans for people in the
area, and better serve our existing and new customers.”
This expansion will add to the firm’s current base of more than one
million consumers and over 30,000 business clients in Philadelphia and
the Delaware Valley region. The bank has been doing business in the
region for nearly 20 years with more than 11,000 current employees,
including in its major credit card hub in Wilmington, Delaware.
“To us, this expansion is so much more than building a branch. This is
about new relationships with customers, communities and employees,” said
Thasunda Duckett, CEO, Chase Consumer Banking. “When we build a branch,
we lift the whole community around it – contractors to build the
branches, cafes and other small businesses to support the customer
traffic. It’s a very positive ripple effect.”
The firm is actively hiring staff to support its new branches in the
Delaware Valley. Entry-level employees in Philadelphia branches will be
paid no less than $16.50/hour and will receive the firm’s full benefits
package, which is valued at an average of $12,000 annually per employee
in this pay range. It includes health care coverage and retirement
savings, as well. To help ease the burden of out-of-pocket medical
expenses, the firm also recently reduced medical plan deductibles by
$750 per year for employees making less than $60,000.
In addition to expanding its branch network to the region, JPMorgan
Chase will bring the best of its business and philanthropic efforts
through new local commitments including:
Home & Small Business Lending: The bank will invest $3
billion for mortgage and small business lending in the region over the
next five years.
-
Home loans will include low-and moderate-income communities. Eligible
customers will also receive up to $3,000 in homeownership grants that
reduce the cash customers are required to contribute at purchase and
can be used towards closing costs and a down payment—two common
barriers to buying a home.
-
Small businesses will have access to dedicated bankers and products
including small business loans, merchant services, cash management and
credit card services. Also, through its Small Business Forward
initiative, the firm will provide women, minority- and veteran-owned
small businesses with increased access to capital and technical
assistance.
Philanthropic Commitment: JPMorgan Chase will also commit $5
million to support the revitalization of the Kensington Avenue
commercial corridor to bring much needed resources to one of
Philadelphia’s most underserved communities. As a 2018 Partnerships for
Raising Opportunity in Neighborhoods (“PRO Neighborhoods”) winner, the
Kensington del Corazón Collaborative members including LISC
Philadelphia, Impact Services, FINANTA, and Community First Fund will
use the funds to target small-business lending and mixed-use development
to drive inclusive growth in the Kensington area. PRO Neighborhoods is a
five-year, $125 million initiative to address key drivers of inequality
and tackle the challenges facing underserved neighborhoods in the United
States.
“We’re proud JPMorgan Chase is not only expanding its business into the
Philadelphia region, but also investing in long-term economic solutions
for the Kensington neighborhood,” said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.
“Together, we’re creating new jobs and opportunities to put more
residents on a pathway to prosperity, revitalize neighborhoods and
strengthen our local economy.”
As part of its commitment to workforce development and helping people
with disabilities lead successful careers, the firm also announced today
Spectrum Scholars, a college-to-careers program for students with autism
who want to study computer science or electrical and computer
engineering. In partnership with the University of Delaware, the program
will provide free academic coaching and job-boosting opportunities as
well as other support throughout college. JPMorgan Chase will offer
on-the-job training through internships at the firm, with potential for
participants to be hired into full-time positions.
To learn more about JPMorgan Chase’s expansion into Philadelphia and the
Delaware Valley, please visit chase.com/philly.
