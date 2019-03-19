JP Morgan Chase mpany : JPMorgan Chase Declares Common Stock Dividend

Log in
JP Morgan Chase & Company : JPMorgan Chase Declares Common Stock Dividend

0
03/19/2019 | 04:18pm EDT

The Board of Directors of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) (“JPMorgan Chase” or the “Firm”) declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of the common stock of JPMorgan Chase. Information can be found on the Firm’s Investor Relations website at jpmorganchase.com/press-releases.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.6 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 114 B
EBIT 2019 47 050 M
Net income 2019 31 613 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,16%
P/E ratio 2019 11,01
P/E ratio 2020 10,20
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,07x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,98x
Capitalization 351 B
Chart JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
JP Morgan Chase & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 114 $
Spread / Average Target 6,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Yan Tavrovsky President & Chairman-Management Board
Marianne Lake Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.80%350 966
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.81%293 423
BANK OF AMERICA21.02%287 433
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.24%241 277
WELLS FARGO12.26%234 955
BANK OF CHINA LTD6.37%200 488
