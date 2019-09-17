Log in
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY

(JPM)
JP Morgan Chase mpany : JPMorgan Chase Declares Common Stock Dividend

09/17/2019

The Board of Directors of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) (“JPMorgan Chase” or the “Firm”) declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of the common stock of JPMorgan Chase. Information can be found on the Firm’s Investor Relations website at jpmorganchase.com/press-releases.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.7 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 113 B
EBIT 2019 48 072 M
Net income 2019 32 749 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,85%
P/E ratio 2019 11,7x
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,36x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,31x
Capitalization 381 B
Chart JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
JP Morgan Chase & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 118,69  $
Last Close Price 119,16  $
Spread / Highest target 17,5%
Spread / Average Target -0,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Yan Tavrovsky President & Chairman-Management Board
Marianne Lake Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY23.16%380 956
BANK OF AMERICA22.28%280 459
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.29%272 434
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.29%215 811
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.09%197 863
CITIGROUP INC.34.13%157 750
