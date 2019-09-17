JP Morgan Chase mpany : JPMorgan Chase Declares Increased Common Stock Dividend

JPMorgan Chase Declares Increased Common Stock Dividend

New York, September 17, 2019 - The Board of Directors of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) ('JPMorgan Chase' or the 'Firm') declared a quarterly dividend of 90 cents per share on the outstanding shares of the common stock of JPMorgan Chase, an increase from the prior quarterly dividend of 80 cents per share. The dividend is payable on October 31, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 4, 2019.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.7 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

Investor Contact:

Jason Scott, 212-270-2479

Media Contact:

Joseph Evangelisti, 212-270-7438