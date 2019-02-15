Log in
JP Morgan Chase mpany : JPMorgan Chase Declares Preferred Stock Dividend

02/15/2019

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) (“JPMorgan Chase” or the “Firm”) declared a dividend on the outstanding shares of the Firm’s Series X preferred stock. Information can be found on the Firm’s Investor Relations website at jpmorganchase.com/press-releases.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.6 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.


