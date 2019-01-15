Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  JP Morgan Chase & Company    JPM

JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY (JPM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

JP Morgan Chase mpany : JPMorgan Chase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 04:21pm EST

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) (“JPMorgan Chase” or the “Firm”) declared dividends on the outstanding shares of the Firm’s Series P, T, W, Y, AA, BB and DD preferred stock. Information can be found on the Firm’s Investor Relations website at jpmorganchase.com/press-releases.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.6 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
04:21pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan Chase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
BU
03:59pPound jumps as Brexit vote fails; stocks rise on China hopes
RE
03:58pPound jumps as Brexit vote fails; stocks rise on China hopes
RE
03:58pPound jumps as Brexit vote fails; stocks rise on China hopes
RE
03:25pBig Banks Find Sweet Spot in Higher Rates
DJ
03:22pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Gain As China Stimulus, Netflix-led Tech Rally Offset..
DJ
02:22pBrexit lures numerous financial institutions to Germany - watchdog
RE
01:16pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : As loans and revenue shrink, Wells Fargo leans on cost c..
RE
12:28pJPMorgan misses fourth-quarter profit estimates as bond trading slumps
RE
12:27pJPMorgan misses fourth-quarter profit estimates as bond trading slumps
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 111 B
EBIT 2018 45 372 M
Net income 2018 31 469 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,69%
P/E ratio 2018 10,95
P/E ratio 2019 10,21
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,03x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,92x
Capitalization 336 B
Chart JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
JP Morgan Chase & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 114 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Yan Tavrovsky President & Chairman-Management Board
Marianne Lake Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY3.40%335 667
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-1.70%270 080
BANK OF AMERICA5.64%258 800
WELLS FARGO5.08%227 925
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-1.10%223 264
HSBC HOLDINGS-1.16%164 502
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.