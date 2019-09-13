Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  JP Morgan Chase & Company    JPM

JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY

(JPM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

JP Morgan Chase mpany : JPMorgan Chase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 04:22pm EDT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) (“JPMorgan Chase” or the “Firm”) declared dividends on the outstanding shares of the Firm’s Series I, Q, U, Z and CC preferred stock. Information can be found on the Firm’s Investor Relations website at jpmorganchase.com/press-releases.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.7 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
04:22pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan Chase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
BU
04:19pMARKETS RIGHT NOW : Stocks mostly lower as tech shares drop
AQ
10:51aJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan Chase on Track for New All-Time High -- Data Ta..
DJ
09:06aJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Chase Freedom® Announces New Quarterly Categories Bringi..
BU
02:48aBankers Launch Underwriting Plans For Aramco's IPO -- WSJ
DJ
09/12Two JPMorgan metals executives put on leave amid U.S. probe - source
RE
09/12JPMORGAN CHASE & CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/12Big U.S. Investment Banks Crowd Into Aramco IPO -- Update
DJ
09/12BUD LIGHT : Brewer Plans Slimmed-Down IPO in Hong Kong
DJ
09/11Forever 21 Plans Bankruptcy Filing -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 113 B
EBIT 2019 48 072 M
Net income 2019 32 747 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,88%
P/E ratio 2019 11,6x
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,33x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,28x
Capitalization 377 B
Chart JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
JP Morgan Chase & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 118,73  $
Last Close Price 117,91  $
Spread / Highest target 18,7%
Spread / Average Target 0,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Yan Tavrovsky President & Chairman-Management Board
Marianne Lake Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY20.05%376 960
BANK OF AMERICA20.41%276 177
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.29%271 798
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY5.58%214 357
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.09%199 213
CITIGROUP INC.33.12%156 553
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group