Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  JP Morgan Chase & Company    JPM

JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY

(JPM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

JP Morgan Chase mpany : JPMorgan Chase Files Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 05:23pm EST

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) (“JPMorgan Chase” or the “Firm”) has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 with the SEC. The report is available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov and will be available on the Firm's Investor Relations website at www.jpmorganchase.com/investor-relations under SEC & Other Filings.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.6 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
05:28pCURRENT REPORT, ITEMS 7.01 AND 9.01 : 0000019617-19-000055 (34 Act) Size: 21 MB
PU
05:28pANNUAL REPORT [SECTION 13 AND 15(D), : 0000019617-19-000054 (34 Act) Size: 85 MB
PU
05:25pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan absolved by U.S. judge in former top broker's s..
RE
05:23pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan Chase Files Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended..
BU
05:21pJPMORGAN CHASE & CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
07:00aJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan Chase 2019 Investor Day
BU
03:41aBanks losing battle to be no-deal Brexit ready
RE
02/25JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : J.P. Morgan Asset Management Names Jennifer Wu Head of S..
DJ
02/25J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT : Recruits New Sustainable Investing Head Jennifer ..
PR
02/25Banks losing battle to be no-deal Brexit ready
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 115 B
EBIT 2019 47 079 M
Net income 2019 32 019 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,20%
P/E ratio 2019 10,79
P/E ratio 2020 10,01
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,08x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,98x
Capitalization 353 B
Chart JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
JP Morgan Chase & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 115 $
Spread / Average Target 8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Yan Tavrovsky President & Chairman-Management Board
Marianne Lake Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.56%352 826
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA11.53%305 672
BANK OF AMERICA18.02%283 020
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.86%245 016
WELLS FARGO7.77%233 762
BANK OF CHINA LTD7.48%168 582
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.