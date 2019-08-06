Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  JP Morgan Chase & Company    JPM

JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY

(JPM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

JP Morgan Chase mpany : JPMorgan Chase Files Form 10-Q for the Quarterly Period Ended June 30, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 06:19am EDT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) (“JPMorgan Chase” or the “Firm”) has filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2019 with the SEC. The report is available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov and will be available on the Firm's Investor Relations website at www.jpmorganchase.com/investor-relations under SEC & Other Filings.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.7 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
06:19aJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan Chase Files Form 10-Q for the Quarterly Period ..
BU
02:48aPersian Gulf Debt Spree Lifts Banks -- WSJ
DJ
01:23aJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan Confirms Winning Bid for Majority Stake in Chin..
DJ
12:13aSome Wall Street workers face pay slump in 2019
RE
08/05JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan confirms winning bid to take majority stake in ..
RE
08/05Fed to Create Payments System to Speed Money Transfers
DJ
08/05Italy's Fineco sees no M&A deal on the horizon after UniCredit sale
RE
08/05U.S. services sector slows; orders hit three-year low
RE
08/05JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : SEB assisted Air Baltic on large bonds issue | SEB
AQ
08/05Goldman hopes to lure iBorrowers with Apple card launch
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 113 B
EBIT 2019 48 072 M
Net income 2019 32 841 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,10%
P/E ratio 2019 10,8x
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,13x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,09x
Capitalization 355 B
Chart JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
JP Morgan Chase & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 119,46  $
Last Close Price 109,57  $
Spread / Highest target 27,8%
Spread / Average Target 9,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Yan Tavrovsky President & Chairman-Management Board
Marianne Lake Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY15.68%355 390
BANK OF AMERICA13.96%273 478
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.10%273 237
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.95%209 026
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.19%192 073
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-3.11%158 444
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group