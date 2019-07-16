Log in
JP Morgan Chase mpany : JPMorgan Chase Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results

07/16/2019

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has released its second-quarter 2019 financial results. Results can be found at the Firm’s Investor Relations website at jpmorganchase.com/latest-earnings.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.7 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 113 B
EBIT 2019 48 311 M
Net income 2019 32 047 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,97%
P/E ratio 2019 11,5x
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,26x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,19x
Capitalization 369 B
Chart JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
JP Morgan Chase & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 118  $
Last Close Price 114  $
Spread / Highest target 22,9%
Spread / Average Target 3,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Yan Tavrovsky President & Chairman-Management Board
Marianne Lake Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY18.11%370 083
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.86%279 743
BANK OF AMERICA19.52%279 161
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.78%211 863
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.72%200 723
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC3.14%168 727
