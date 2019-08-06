JP Morgan Chase mpany : JPMorgan Confirms Winning Bid for Majority Stake in China Fund JV -Reuters

-- JPMorgan confirmed it had won an auction to hold a majority equity stake in its Chinese fund-management joint venture, becoming the first foreign firm to move closer to taking control of an onshore funds business under new rules, Reuters reports.

-- A 2% percent stake in China International Fund Management changed hands Friday in an auction at the Shanghai United Assets and Equity Exchange, Reuters reports, citing a deal post on the exchange.

-- JPMorgan held 49% of the JV before the latest deal, which still needs regulatory approval.

Full story: https://reut.rs/2M1CpiZ

Write to Singapore editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com