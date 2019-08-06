Log in
JP Morgan Chase & Company

JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY

(JPM)
  Report  
Summary 
News Summary

JP Morgan Chase mpany : JPMorgan Confirms Winning Bid for Majority Stake in China Fund JV -Reuters

0
08/06/2019 | 01:23am EDT

-- JPMorgan confirmed it had won an auction to hold a majority equity stake in its Chinese fund-management joint venture, becoming the first foreign firm to move closer to taking control of an onshore funds business under new rules, Reuters reports.

-- A 2% percent stake in China International Fund Management changed hands Friday in an auction at the Shanghai United Assets and Equity Exchange, Reuters reports, citing a deal post on the exchange.

-- JPMorgan held 49% of the JV before the latest deal, which still needs regulatory approval.

Full story: https://reut.rs/2M1CpiZ

Write to Singapore editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 113 B
EBIT 2019 48 072 M
Net income 2019 32 841 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,10%
P/E ratio 2019 10,8x
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,13x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,09x
Capitalization 355 B
Chart JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
JP Morgan Chase & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 119,46  $
Last Close Price 109,57  $
Spread / Highest target 27,8%
Spread / Average Target 9,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Yan Tavrovsky President & Chairman-Management Board
Marianne Lake Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY15.68%355 390
BANK OF AMERICA13.96%273 478
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.10%273 237
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.95%209 026
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.19%192 073
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-3.11%158 444
