JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY

(JPM)
JP Morgan Chase mpany : JPMorgan Names Park Pu as Head of Investment Banking at China's Brokerage Unit

07/12/2019 | 04:16am EDT

By Joanne Chiu

JPMorgan has appointed Park Pu as head of investment banking at its China's brokerage unit, according to an internal memo seen by The Wall Street Journal on Friday.

Mr. Pu's appointment is subject to the internal approval process of J.P. Morgan Securities (China) Co. Ltd and effective upon the full establishment of the company, the memo said.

China Securities Regulatory Commission, earlier this year, approved a plan by JPMorgan Chase to set up a majority-owned brokerage joint venture in China.

Mr. Pu, who joined JPMorgan in 2015 as vice chairman of investment banking for China, has played an instrumental role in the formation of the bank's brokerage unit in China. In his new role, Mr. Pu will be responsible for all domestic investment banking businesses within the onshore brokerage unit, the memo said.

Write to Joanne Chiu at joanne.chiu@wsj.com

