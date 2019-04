--JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has named Jennifer Piepszak chief financial officer, while CFO Marianne Lake will become chief executive of the consumer lending business, CNBC reported, citing an internal memo.

--Ms. Piepszak is now CEO for card services.

https://www.cnbc.com/2019/04/17/jp-morgan-names-new-cfo-and-marianne-lake-moves-to-top-consumer-lending-role.html

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com