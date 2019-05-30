Log in
JP Morgan Chase mpany : JPMorgan Settles Parental-Leave Discrimination Claim -- Update

05/30/2019 | 02:57pm EDT

By Lauren Weber

JPMorgan Chase & Co. agreed to ensure that its parental-leave policy applies equally to male and female employees, settling a discrimination charge.

The bank will also create a $5 million fund to compensate men who were denied, or deterred from asking for, parental leave as a primary caregiver. As part of the settlement, JPMorgan maintains that it broke no laws and admits no liability.

"We are pleased to have reached an agreement in this matter and look forward to more effectively communicating the policy so that all men and women employees are aware of their benefits," Reid Broda, associate general counsel at JPMorgan, said Thursday.

In 2017, fraud investigator Derek Rotondo from Columbus, Ohio, applied to take the full 16 weeks of paid parental leave the bank offered to primary caregivers. According to a charge he filed that year with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the bank asked him to prove that his wife had returned to work after the birth of their second child or was medically incapable of caring for the infant.

Mr. Rotondo's wife was a special-education teacher who was on summer break when their son was born. At the time, JPMorgan gave two weeks of paid leave to nonprimary caregivers. While the bank's policies were gender-neutral and applied to both fathers and mothers, Mr. Rotondo says he was told that birth mothers were presumptive primary caregivers.

His discrimination claim argued that JPMorgan's policy violated federal and state laws that prohibit employers from discriminating against employees based on gender or gender-based stereotypes.

"You can't achieve full equality for women in the workplace unless and until men are taking on a more active role at home," said Galen Sherwin, one of Mr. Rotondo's lawyers and an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union's Women's Rights Project.

Leave policies that distinguish between men and women, explicitly or implicitly, "reinforce stereotypes that caregiving is women's job," Ms. Sherwin said.

JPMorgan ultimately granted Mr. Rotondo the full leave, and the bank moved to clarify its policy, Mr. Rotondo and his lawyers said. It wouldn't detail how its policy was clarified, but said nonprimary caregivers now get six weeks of leave instead of two.

JPMorgan also sought to resolve the claim that other men had been harmed by the policy. Mr. Rotondo's lawyers estimate that as many as 5,000 men may be eligible for some compensation, if they took the maximum amount of nonprimary caregiver leave during a specified time and were denied or deterred from requesting the full 16 weeks.

In the U.S., roughly 15% of civilian workers have access to paid family leave, skewed toward high-paid workers in white-collar jobs at large companies, according to an annual federal survey. It is available to 24% to 28% of employees in financial services, insurance and teaching, compared with 6% to 9% in construction, service and transportation jobs.

Write to Lauren Weber at lauren.weber@wsj.com

