JP Morgan Chase mpany : JPMorgan confirms winning bid to take majority stake in China fund JV

08/05/2019 | 11:59pm EDT
JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York

BEIJING (Reuters) - JPMorgan confirmed it had won an auction to hold a majority equity stake in its Chinese asset management joint venture (JV), becoming the first foreign firm to move closer to taking control of an onshore funds business under new rules.

The move comes against the backdrop of a rapid escalation in the U.S.-China trade conflict, with Washington designating Beijing a currency manipulator and U.S. President Donald Trump vowing to impose 10% tariffs on the remaining $300 billion of Chinese imports from Sept. 1. [MKTS/GLOB]

A 2% percent stake in the JPMorgan China fund management JV, China International Fund Management (CIFM), changed hands on Friday in an auction at the Shanghai United Assets and Equity Exchange, a deal post on the exchange showed.

The exchange did not identify the buyer in its filing on the day, but sources with knowledge of the matter had told Reuters JPMorgan Asset Management Co was the sole bidder.

JPMorgan held 49% of the JV before the latest deal, which still needs regulatory approval.

"We are looking forward to the next steps to proceed with this acquisition, working closely with our joint venture partners," Dan Watkins, Asia Pacific CEO of J.P. Morgan Asset Management, said on Tuesday.

"Once completed, the deal will be contingent on the approval of regulators in the U.S. and China."

Under rule changes unveiled by China in 2017, foreign asset managers were allowed to own up to 51% of their Chinese mutual fund ventures. Beijing later said foreign ownership caps would be removed by 2020, a year earlier than scheduled.

The U.S. asset manager did not comment on how soon they expect to get regulatory approval, or when they will be able to start operations as a majority-owned fund manager in the world's second-largest economy.

(Reporting by Cheng Leng in BEIJING and Sumeet Chatterjee in HONG KONG; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 113 B
EBIT 2019 48 072 M
Net income 2019 32 841 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,10%
P/E ratio 2019 10,8x
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,13x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,09x
Capitalization 355 B
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Yan Tavrovsky President & Chairman-Management Board
Marianne Lake Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY15.68%366 288
BANK OF AMERICA19.24%273 478
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.10%273 237
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.95%209 026
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.19%192 073
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-0.12%158 444
