JP Morgan Chase mpany : JPMorgan looks abroad as it commits $500 million more to urban renewal

JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
JPMorgan looks abroad as it commits $500 million more to urban renewal

09/12/2018 | 06:23am CEST

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co will provide $500 million over five years to promote economic opportunities in selected cities, including some outside the United States, the bank said Wednesday.

The programme builds on urban renewal strategies that the bank funded in Detroit with $150 million starting in 2014. It has since taken the approaches to Chicago with $40 million and to Washington, D.C., with $25 million.

Half of the $500 million will be in philanthropic grants. The other half will provide low-cost, long-term development capital. The money will be used to teach job skills, finance small businesses of women and minority entrepreneurs, rebuild neighbourhoods and to help families with their finances.

The funding comes as JPMorgan Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon, 62, has turned more of his attention to public policy and economic issues as chairman of the Business Roundtable.

"Businesses can and must step up to help change the status quo by creating a better future for all, no matter where they live," Dimon said in a statement. "It is in our best interest and the right thing to do."

JPMorgan, the biggest bank in the U.S. by assets, reported net income in 2017 of $24.4 billion.

The new programme will make "large-scale investments" in targeted cities where the bank believes "conditions are right for success and broader, deeper investments are needed to drive inclusive growth," the bank said.

By the end of the year, the bank plans to name a "global city" for its first targeted urban investment outside of the United States.

JPMorgan wants to do more business abroad and already spends some of its corporate social responsibility funds outside of the United States.

In the new programme, the bank is also challenging cities to submit bids for financing that would "seed innovative solutions that help drive inclusive growth." Previously, the bank did not have a formal process to evaluate requests from cities for money.

The bank looks for evidence of collaboration between public and private interests on renewal schemes in cities it supports.

Based on experience in other cities, the bank said it expects its $500 million will be matched by $1 billion of outside capital.

(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

By David Henry

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 111 B
EBIT 2018 46 015 M
Net income 2018 31 329 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,35%
P/E ratio 2018 12,48
P/E ratio 2019 11,51
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,45x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,31x
Capitalization 385 B
Chart JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
JP Morgan Chase & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 121 $
Spread / Average Target 5,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Marianne Lake Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.00%382 166
BANK OF AMERICA4.51%307 838
WELLS FARGO-5.42%276 735
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-13.87%270 909
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.80%224 609
CITIGROUP-6.69%175 231
