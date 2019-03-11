Log in
JP Morgan Chase mpany : JPMorgan merges commercial banking groups for fast-growing start-ups

03/11/2019
FILE PHOTO: JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Monday it is combining its middle-market technology and emerging growth commercial banking teams to better position the bank to handle start-ups that rapidly grow to be big companies.

The technology and disruptive commerce industry group will be lead by James Millar and Alton McDowell and will focus on promising start-ups that specialise in software, semiconductors, food, health and wellness, lifestyle and pet products.

Dozens of young businesses in these consumer and service segments have become overnight successes in the last decade.

JPMorgan, the largest U.S. bank by assets, will use this group to sell these small to mid-market companies everything from handling their treasury, payments, credit and financing, to mergers and acquisitions advice.

"In today's economy, startups are growing at a faster clip and basic banking needs can quickly turn complex," Melissa Smith, head of specialised industries for the bank's middle-market group, said in a statement.

Millar previously ran the middle market banking technology team out of New York, and McDowell led the emerging growth group in Houston, Texas.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 114 B
EBIT 2019 47 050 M
Net income 2019 31 613 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,29%
P/E ratio 2019 10,58
P/E ratio 2020 9,81
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,95x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,86x
Capitalization 337 B
Chart JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
JP Morgan Chase & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 114 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Yan Tavrovsky President & Chairman-Management Board
Marianne Lake Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.52%337 280
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.67%289 225
BANK OF AMERICA16.27%276 723
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.48%235 939
WELLS FARGO8.07%226 561
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-3.54%163 707
