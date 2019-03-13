Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  JP Morgan Chase & Company    JPM

JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY

(JPM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

JP Morgan Chase mpany : JPMorgan's Chase to open up to 90 branches in new U.S. markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 12:13pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co's consumer banking unit said on Wednesday it will open up to 90 branches in new U.S. markets, in the face of intensifying competition for loans and deposits among the country's three biggest banks.

JPMorgan, Bank of America Corp, and Wells Fargo & Co are nip and tuck in deposits. Bank of America, in early 2018, had decided to open more than 500 new branches across the United States by 2021.

Chase said it will also hire up to 700 employees in the markets, which include Charlotte, North Carolina; Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from this summer.

The company will also open some of these branches in the cities of Philadelphia, Boston and the Greater Washington area in the District of Columbia - markets it recently entered into.

JPMorgan had said last year that it was planning to open 400 new branches, of which 30 percent would cater to low-to-moderate income communities, and hire as many as 3,000 employees in new markets over the next five years.

In its latest quarterly report, JPMorgan showed that consumer and community banking deposits grew 3 percent to $673.78 billion.

JPM's Chief Financial Officer Marianne Lake said last month that she expects growth in deposits to slow and the interest it pays for them to rise, reducing profit margins on its loans.

Shares of JPMorgan were up 0.7 percent in noon trading amid a rise in broader markets.

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 0.73% 104.8 Delayed Quote.6.58%
WELLS FARGO 0.61% 49.934 Delayed Quote.7.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
02:11aBANK OF AMERICA : Eu biotech firm hires banks for $800m float
AQ
03/12BioNTech hires banks for IPO worth up to $800 million - sources
RE
03/12JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : J.P. Morgan Releases 2019 Guide to Retirement
PR
03/11JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan merges commercial banking groups for fast-growi..
AQ
03/11JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan merges commercial banking groups for fast-growi..
AQ
03/11J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT : Expands BetaBuilders Suite with Exposure to U.S. ..
PR
03/11Brexit fallout on UK finance intensifies - think tank
RE
03/11JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan merges commercial banking groups for fast-growi..
RE
03/09BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : unveils name of new venture with Amazon and JPMorgan
AQ
03/08JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 114 B
EBIT 2019 47 050 M
Net income 2019 31 613 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,26%
P/E ratio 2019 10,68
P/E ratio 2020 9,90
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,98x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,89x
Capitalization 341 B
Chart JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
JP Morgan Chase & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 114 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Yan Tavrovsky President & Chairman-Management Board
Marianne Lake Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.58%340 652
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.24%292 460
BANK OF AMERICA17.45%279 525
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.05%241 995
WELLS FARGO7.75%225 879
BANK OF CHINA LTD6.09%166 435
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.