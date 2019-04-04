Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  JP Morgan Chase & Company    JPM

JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY

(JPM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

JP Morgan Chase mpany : JPMorgan's Dimon urges infrastructure, mortgage reform to spur U.S. growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
04/04/2019 | 01:11pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A J.P. Morgan logo is seen in New York City

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive Jamie Dimon on Thursday called for reforms to U.S. public policy on education, infrastructure and mortgages to repair what he called the "fraying" American dream.

"Governments must be better and more effective - we cannot succeed without their help," Dimon wrote in his 50-page annual letter (https://bit.ly/2OFWry3), a third of which was devoted to his argument. "The rest of us could do a better job, too."

As head of the largest U.S. bank, Dimon has frequently used the letter to promote his views on public policy and corporate responsibility. On Thursday, he highlighted 11 problems he said are impeding U.S. growth and opportunities.

U.S. schools are failing to prepare students for professional-level jobs, he said, and suggested that more high schools and community colleges provide training programs and internships for specific jobs.

JPMorgan is retraining some staff in its own workforce as it prepares for jobs to be eliminated by advancements in machine learning and artificial intelligence, Dimon said.

Dimon also called on the U.S. government to finish implementing the Fixing America's Surface Transportation Act, which was passed in 2015 and is meant to provide $305 billion to improve America's highways through 2020.

Bad mortgage rules are also hindering U.S. economic growth, Dimon said. He called for on policymakers to reduce "onerous and unnecessary origination and servicing requirements" and to open up "the securitization markets for safe loans."

JPMorgan is reviewing its role in originating, servicing and holding mortgages, given the current lack of reforms, he said.

Last year, Dimon praised U.S. President Donald Trump for the 2017 tax reform law, which lowered the business tax rate. JPMorgan invested in technology and new branches and raised employee salaries in 2018 because the reforms boosted its net income by $3.7 billion, Dimon wrote.

However, Dimon said reform is still needed to address inequities in taxes on individuals, and suggested the government expand the earned income tax credit to help the lowest earners.

JPMorgan said it expects its first-quarter net interest income will likely be flat compared with the prior quarter and adjusted expense to be up by "mid-single" digit percentage compared with the year-ago quarter.

The bank reports its first-quarter results on April 12.

(Reporting by Aparajita Saxena and Sweta Singh in Bengaluru, and Elizabeth Dilts in New York; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Sonya Hepinstall)

By Elizabeth Dilts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
Latest news on JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
01:12pJAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan's Dimon urges infrastructure, mortgage reform to spur U.S..
RE
01:11pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan's Dimon urges infrastructure, mortgage reform t..
RE
11:28aJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : And Now, Some Words From Someone Who Is Totally Not Runn..
AQ
07:07aJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Consolidated financial statements and Notes and Suppleme..
PU
07:02aJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Management's discussion and analysis
PU
06:57aJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : 2018 Complete Annual Report
PU
06:42aJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Chairman and CEO letter to shareholders (50 pgs)
PU
06:23aJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan Chase 2018 Annual Report
BU
04/04JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/03JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Credit Suisse appoints Natt Thanomsat head of wealth man..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 114 B
EBIT 2019 46 440 M
Net income 2019 31 417 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,23%
P/E ratio 2019 10,82
P/E ratio 2020 10,01
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,02x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,93x
Capitalization 344 B
Chart JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
JP Morgan Chase & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 114 $
Spread / Average Target 8,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Yan Tavrovsky President & Chairman-Management Board
Marianne Lake Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.92%342 617
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA7.75%292 631
BANK OF AMERICA17.05%278 276
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.50%236 220
WELLS FARGO6.03%221 693
BANK OF CHINA LTD6.37%200 347
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About