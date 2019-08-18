Log in
JP Morgan Chase & Company

JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY

(JPM)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 08/16 04:00:05 pm
107.72 USD   +2.40%
02:54pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan to brief clients on volatility in equity markets
RE
08/16LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
08/16Investors Flock to Gold ETFs
DJ
News 


JP Morgan Chase mpany : JPMorgan to brief clients on volatility in equity markets

08/18/2019 | 02:54pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to host a conference call for clients on Tuesday to address recent market moves, after last week's inversion of the U.S. Treasury yield curve and a sharp sell-off on global stock markets.

"In the wake of a rather violent decline in yields, inversion of the curve, and volatility in equity markets, we consider the role of poor liquidity and systematic flows in exacerbating these market moves," an invitation from JPMorgan Cross-Asset & Derivatives Strategy said.

It plans to discuss systematic flows and liquidity dynamics in equities, to what extent is high-frequency trading to blame for drops in market depth and convexity hedging in interest rate markets, the invitation shows.

Yields for 2-year and 10-year U.S. Treasuries inverted for the first time on Wednesday since June 2007, in a sign of investor concern that the world's biggest economy could be heading for recession.

President Donald Trump held a conference call on Wednesday with the chief executives of the three largest Wall Street banks as financial markets were in turmoil, one source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

