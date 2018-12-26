JP Morgan Chase mpany : JPMorgan to pay more than $135 million for improper handling of ADRs

Log in
12/26/2018 | 10:53pm CET
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Dow Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company JPMorgan Chase (JPM) is seen in Los Angeles

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co will pay over $135 million to settle charges it mishandled so-called "pre-released" American Depositary Receipts (ADRS), the Securities and Exchange Commission announced on Wednesday.

The regulator said the investment bank improperly provided ADRs, which are U.S. securities that represent foreign shares of foreign companies, to brokers even though the brokers and their clients lacked the corresponding foreign shares.

The bank did not admit or deny the SEC's findings, but agreed to pay back ill-gotten gains and additional penalties, the SEC said.

JP Morgan declined to comment. In August, the bank said it was under investigation by the SEC for its handling of ADRs.

The bank is the eighth institution to face SEC charges on such a practice, according to the regulator. Its probe into ADR abuse is ongoing, it said.

The SEC said that improperly providing ADRs that are not supported by underlying foreign securities can create inappropriate short-selling and dividend arbitrage.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Pete Schroeder

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 111 B
EBIT 2018 45 611 M
Net income 2018 31 801 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,95%
P/E ratio 2018 9,94
P/E ratio 2019 9,20
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,82x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,69x
Capitalization 313 B
Chart JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
JP Morgan Chase & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 118 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Marianne Lake Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY-13.84%313 154
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-15.65%264 422
BANK OF AMERICA-23.00%229 358
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.23%219 868
WELLS FARGO-28.14%212 391
BANK OF CHINA LTD-9.07%185 801
