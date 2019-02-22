Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  JP Morgan Chase & Company    JPM

JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY

(JPM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

JP Morgan Chase mpany : JPMorgan trades banker offices for shared desks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 06:12am EST
File photo of people walking by the JP Morgan & Chase Co. building in New York

NEW YORK - JPMorgan Chase & Co is tearing down walls and moving its San Francisco investment bankers onto "hot desks," a space-saving layout that has long been a fixture at tech companies, while redesigning offices in Dallas and other cities.

Shared workspaces have been relatively slow to catch on at banks, but JPMorgan is following recent renovations by some rivals, which designers tout as cost cutting and productivity boosting. Still, bankers who covet the status and privacy of personal offices are in for big changes.

When JPMorgan renovated two floors at its Mission Street office in San Francisco last month, it replaced many offices with diner-style booths, designated quiet zones and communal tables for the roughly 250 investment bankers and other employees there.

Noah Wintroub, a San Francisco-based vice chairman of investment banking at JPMorgan who focuses on tech and media companies, said he lobbied for the open-desk layout, though it may be a culture shock for some.

"We have historically been very hierarchical. When you become a managing director you have this kind of office," Wintroub said.

The bank already set up hot desking for investment bankers in Hong Kong, said David Arena, JPMorgan's head of global corporate real estate. It was able to cut costs by putting more people on fewer floors.

Arena did not say if U.S. renovations will help JPMorgan shrink its real estate footprint. He noted limits to the approach, saying it is "counter-productive if too many people are squeezed into one space."

JPMorgan is also redesigning offices in Phoenix and Columbus, Ohio. It did not say if there were any plans to include hot desks at the bank's New York main office, which is currently under construction.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc tore down walls in its New York asset management office in 2017, and Morgan Stanley, is redesigning its midtown Manhattan headquarters to move brokers, traders and tech employees closer together, according to media reports.

Multiple users sharing one workstation has been common at tech and consulting companies for more than a decade, and a 2015 study by industry group the International Facility Management Association found a majority of businesses now use hot desking for at least some staff.

But the layout was slower to take hold in banking, where a cultural resistance stems in part from the need to take confidential calls in private, according to the report.

Offices were also status symbols, and sitting at a communal table instead of one's own glass office is a big shift for investment bankers.

Some will still have offices, including Wintroub, though he said he prefers to sit with others in the open area and use his office as a conference room.

(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

By Elizabeth Dilts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
06:12aJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan trades banker offices for shared desks
RE
02:46aJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan Exec Barred Permanently by Fed over Jobs-as-Bri..
AQ
02/21JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Fed permanently bars former JPMorgan banker over China h..
RE
02/21Philadelphia sues seven big banks, alleges municipal bond collusion
RE
02/21Philadelphia Sues Seven Banks Over Municipal Bond Rates -Bloomberg
DJ
02/21JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan Chase Commits $15 Million to Expand Economic Gr..
BU
02/21JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : World Bank Prices Largest Kangaroo Bond by SSA in Nearly..
AQ
02/21Venture Rethinks Health Insurance -- WSJ
DJ
02/20New Details of Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Health Venture Emerge in ..
DJ
02/20JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Fwp
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 115 B
EBIT 2019 47 291 M
Net income 2019 32 049 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,22%
P/E ratio 2019 10,72
P/E ratio 2020 9,96
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,06x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,96x
Capitalization 351 B
Chart JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
JP Morgan Chase & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 115 $
Spread / Average Target 9,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Yan Tavrovsky President & Chairman-Management Board
Marianne Lake Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.04%350 731
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.10%288 712
BANK OF AMERICA19.36%283 213
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.95%237 531
WELLS FARGO8.09%233 291
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-3.68%162 911
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.