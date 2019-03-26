Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  JP Morgan Chase & Company    JPM

JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY

(JPM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

JP Morgan Chase mpany : SEC Grants $50 Million Award to Two JPMorgan Whistleblowers--Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 08:33pm EDT

By Kristin Broughton

Two whistleblowers received a total of $50 million for providing information that helped the Securities and Exchange Commission pursue a case of corporate wrongdoing, the agency said Tuesday.

The case is related to a December 2015 settlement with JPMorgan Chase & Co., according to law firm Labaton Sucharow LLP, which represented one of the whistleblowers. In the case, the New York-based bank agreed to pay $307 million to settle charges it failed to disclose conflicts of interest to its wealth management customers.

The agency granted $37 million to one whistleblower -- the third-biggest individual whistleblower award granted by the SEC -- and $13 million to the other.

The SEC didn't disclose details of the case in a news release or provide identifying details about the whistleblowers.

One tipster received $50 million in March, and another received $39 million in September, according to the SEC.

The whistleblower who received the $13 million award was a JPMorgan executive at the time of the wrongdoing, according to Jordan Thomas, the Labaton Sucharow attorney representing the tipster. Mr. Thomas declined to say whether the whistleblower still works at the bank. The whistleblower is declining interviews, the attorney added.

The tipsters led the SEC and Commodity Futures Trading Commission to pursue a case against JPMorgan for failing to disclose to clients that the bank preferred to invest their money in its own mutual funds and hedge funds, he said.

A spokesman for JPMorgan declined to comment.

"These awards show how critically important whistleblowers can be to the agency's investigation and ability to bring a case to successful and efficient resolution," Jane Norberg, chief of the SEC's whistleblower office, said in the statement.

Under the SEC whistleblower program, which was established by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial overhaul, the agency is required to keep tipsters' identities confidential. Whistleblowers are entitled to awards equal to between 10% and 30% of the monetary sanctions imposed on companies as a result of the information they provide.

The promise of confidentiality has encouraged more whistleblowers to come forward, according to Stephen Kohn, co-president of the National Whistleblower Center.

The SEC whistleblower program received a record 5,282 tips during the 2018 fiscal year, an increase of 18% from a year earlier, according to a report submitted by the securities regulator to Congress. Tips have nearly doubled since 2012.

The increase in tips also has put the onus on whistleblowers and their attorneys to present better evidence of their claims at the outset, according to Mr. Kohn, who is also a whistleblower attorney at Kohn, Kohn & Colapinto LLP. That is because the SEC, given its limited resources, only investigates the most robust cases, he said.

Write to Kristin Broughton at Kristin.Broughton@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
08:33pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : SEC Grants $50 Million Award to Two JPMorgan Whistleblow..
DJ
02:13aJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : asks 300 UK staff to move if no Brexit deal is struck
AQ
03/25JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : J.P. Morgan May Move Some London Staff in Event of 'No-D..
DJ
03/25JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan to spend $350 million on skills
AQ
03/25JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan asks 300 staff to move if no Brexit deal - sour..
RE
03/25JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan awards research grants, deepening its AI push
RE
03/22JPMORGAN CHASE & CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/22Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week
AQ
03/22Bank Shares Resume Slide as Growth Fears Spook Investors
DJ
03/22JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan Chase tests neuroscience-based video games to r..
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 114 B
EBIT 2019 47 050 M
Net income 2019 31 613 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,43%
P/E ratio 2019 10,16
P/E ratio 2020 9,41
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,84x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,75x
Capitalization 324 B
Chart JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
JP Morgan Chase & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 114 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Yan Tavrovsky President & Chairman-Management Board
Marianne Lake Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY1.34%323 921
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.40%284 389
BANK OF AMERICA8.93%258 709
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.38%234 046
WELLS FARGO4.34%218 377
BANK OF CHINA LTD3.32%196 147
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.