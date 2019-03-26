JP Morgan Chase mpany : SEC Grants $50 Million Award to Two JPMorgan Whistleblowers--Update

By Kristin Broughton

Two whistleblowers received a total of $50 million for providing information that helped the Securities and Exchange Commission pursue a case of corporate wrongdoing, the agency said Tuesday.

The case is related to a December 2015 settlement with JPMorgan Chase & Co., according to law firm Labaton Sucharow LLP, which represented one of the whistleblowers. In the case, the New York-based bank agreed to pay $307 million to settle charges it failed to disclose conflicts of interest to its wealth management customers.

The agency granted $37 million to one whistleblower -- the third-biggest individual whistleblower award granted by the SEC -- and $13 million to the other.

The SEC didn't disclose details of the case in a news release or provide identifying details about the whistleblowers.

One tipster received $50 million in March, and another received $39 million in September, according to the SEC.

The whistleblower who received the $13 million award was a JPMorgan executive at the time of the wrongdoing, according to Jordan Thomas, the Labaton Sucharow attorney representing the tipster. Mr. Thomas declined to say whether the whistleblower still works at the bank. The whistleblower is declining interviews, the attorney added.

The tipsters led the SEC and Commodity Futures Trading Commission to pursue a case against JPMorgan for failing to disclose to clients that the bank preferred to invest their money in its own mutual funds and hedge funds, he said.

A spokesman for JPMorgan declined to comment.

"These awards show how critically important whistleblowers can be to the agency's investigation and ability to bring a case to successful and efficient resolution," Jane Norberg, chief of the SEC's whistleblower office, said in the statement.

Under the SEC whistleblower program, which was established by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial overhaul, the agency is required to keep tipsters' identities confidential. Whistleblowers are entitled to awards equal to between 10% and 30% of the monetary sanctions imposed on companies as a result of the information they provide.

The promise of confidentiality has encouraged more whistleblowers to come forward, according to Stephen Kohn, co-president of the National Whistleblower Center.

The SEC whistleblower program received a record 5,282 tips during the 2018 fiscal year, an increase of 18% from a year earlier, according to a report submitted by the securities regulator to Congress. Tips have nearly doubled since 2012.

The increase in tips also has put the onus on whistleblowers and their attorneys to present better evidence of their claims at the outset, according to Mr. Kohn, who is also a whistleblower attorney at Kohn, Kohn & Colapinto LLP. That is because the SEC, given its limited resources, only investigates the most robust cases, he said.

Write to Kristin Broughton at Kristin.Broughton@wsj.com