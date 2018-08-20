Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  JP Morgan Chase & Company    JPM

JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY (JPM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

JP Morgan Chase mpany : Tesla shares head for three-month low as deal doubts grow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 02:48pm CEST
A Tesla electric car supercharger station is seen in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc shares fell 7 percent early on Monday as a $113 cut in JPMorgan Chase's price target for the electric carmaker added to growing doubts among market players about a plan to take the company private.

Slashing its price target for Tesla Inc from $308 to $195, the brokerage said it did not believe Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had the funding for a plan announced by tweet just under two weeks ago.

Analysts from the U.S. bank had upped its forecast from $198 to $308 after a surge in Tesla stock following Musk's tweets on Aug. 7 but its analysts said they now thought the deal was a long way from completion.

It now targets the stock, which it continues to value at underweight, back at $195, versus Friday's close of $305.50. The median price target of the Wall Street analysts covering Tesla is $336.

"Our interpretation of subsequent events leads us to believe that funding was not secured for a going private transaction, nor was there any formal proposal," analyst Ryan Brinkman wrote in a client note.

"Tesla does appear to be exploring a going private transaction, but we now believe that such a process appears much less developed than we had earlier presumed, suggesting formal incorporation into our valuation analysis seems premature at this time," Brinkman said.

At $286 in premarket trading on Monday, Tesla was set to open at its lowest since the start of June.

Tesla stock fell nearly 9 percent on Friday after Musk gave an hour-long emotional interview to the New York Times saying he was under major emotional stress and "this past year has been the most difficult and painful year of my career. It was excruciating."

People familiar with the matter said on Sunday that PIF, the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund that Musk has said could help find the billions of dollars needed for the buyout, is in talks to invest in aspiring Tesla rival Lucid Motors Inc.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai and Jasmine I S in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 0.00% 114.77 Delayed Quote.7.32%
TESLA -8.93% 305.5 Delayed Quote.-1.88%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
02:52pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Tesla shares head for three-month low as deal doubts gro..
RE
02:48pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Tesla shares head for three-month low as deal doubts gro..
RE
08/18JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : At head of JPMorgan Chase's operations in the Northwest,..
AQ
08/16Kavitha Prabhakar Named Deloitte Civil Govt Sector Lead
AQ
08/16UK Price Comparison Sites Shaken by Report of Amazon Plan
DJ
08/15JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan Chase Announces 2019 Investor Day
BU
08/15JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan Chase Declares Preferred Stock Dividend
BU
08/15Mubadala mulls selling $150 million worth of shares in Malaysia's RHB Bank
AQ
08/14JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Amazon kicks up its expansion into healthcare with plans..
AQ
08/13Correction to Aug. 6 Article About Facebook
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/19MARCH TO FREEDOM FUND : July Update 
08/19SPANISH BANKS : Not The Type Of Mushrooms You Wish To Eat 
08/17JPMORGAN : Negatives Outweigh The Positive 
08/16Banks find marketing treasure in credit-card data 
08/16Tracking Glenn Greenberg's Brave Warrior Advisors Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 112 B
EBIT 2018 45 927 M
Net income 2018 31 347 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,32%
P/E ratio 2018 12,52
P/E ratio 2019 11,67
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,46x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,33x
Capitalization 386 B
Chart JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
JP Morgan Chase & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 120 $
Spread / Average Target 4,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Marianne Lake Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.32%385 729
BANK OF AMERICA4.13%307 039
WELLS FARGO-2.98%283 478
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-15.16%268 501
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.10%232 379
BANK OF CHINA LTD-13.10%184 447
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.