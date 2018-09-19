Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  JP Morgan Chase & Company    JPM

JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY (JPM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

JP Morgan Chase mpany : WeWork tops JPMorgan as No. 1 New York tenant as coworking booms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 12:29am CEST
Logo of U.S. co-working firm WeWork is pictured during a signing ceremony in Shanghai

NEW YORK (Reuters) - WeWork Cos said it surpassed JP Morgan, the biggest U.S. bank, as the largest tenant of Manhattan office space, a milestone highlighting growing demand for flexible leases.

WeWork, a provider of co-work spaces with flexible leases that now has more than 50 locations in Manhattan, said in a blog post on Monday it signed a lease for 258,344 square feet at 21 Penn Plaza. The move makes it the largest private occupier of office space on the island with more than 5.3 million square feet.

JPMorgan, the largest U.S. bank by assets, has 5.2 million square feet, according to brokerage Cushman & Wakefield.

Flexible space accounted for 12 percent of Manhattan leasing activity in the first six months of the year, according to brokerage CBRE, and WeWork was responsible for about half of that as companies in search of extra space embrace coworking. Flex space providers sign long-term leases with a landlord and then rent the leased space to clients on a short-term basis.

Coworking's appeal has become more mainstream across the United States, not just in New York. Mall operator Macerich Co in August announced a partnership with Industrious to roll out flexible workspaces in its portfolio of high-end U.S. shopping centers.

WeWork's torrid growth has not gone unnoticed. Brookfield, one of the world's largest property owners, plans on offering flexible space in most of the 1,000 office buildings it owns globally.

"Anybody that's not thinking about it now and not doing it risks being road kill," said Kevin Danehey, global head of corporate development at Brookfield Properties.

"From an owner's perspective, this isn't something where we're just seeing this as a trend but as something that's core to how we're viewing the operation of our assets," he told a Rethink conference about the future of the office two weeks ago.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 0.40% 114.3 Delayed Quote.6.45%
MACERICH COMPANY -0.02% 56.94 Delayed Quote.-13.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
12:29aJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : WeWork tops JPMorgan as No. 1 New York tenant as coworki..
RE
09/18JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan Chase Declares Increased Common Stock Dividend
PU
09/18JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan Chase Declares Common Stock Dividend
BU
09/18JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : New York Fed Says It Wound Down Crisis Bailout Facility ..
DJ
09/18Mastercard, Visa Agree to Settle Merchant Antitrust Suit
DJ
09/18UNIVERSITY OF EXETER : J.P. Morgan and University of Exeter partner to offer UK'..
AQ
09/18NUSTAR ENERGY L P : to Participate in J.P. Morgan's Mid-West Energy Infrastructu..
AQ
09/18GARY COHN : 'Who broke the law?' Cohn says in defending Wall Street's role in cr..
RE
09/17JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Goldman Sachs sees 36% chance of US recession in 2020
AQ
09/17JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Goldman Sachs sees 36% chance of US recession in 2020
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/18JPMorgan Chase declares $0.80 dividend 
09/18JPMorgan - 5.75% Forever 
09/18TCA by E*Trade continues expanding ETF trading platform 
09/17BANKS NEED TO "DISRUPT THEMSELVES" B : Morgan Stanley 
09/17Morgan Stanley's China M&A Move 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 111 B
EBIT 2018 46 015 M
Net income 2018 31 329 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,36%
P/E ratio 2018 12,41
P/E ratio 2019 11,45
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,44x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,29x
Capitalization 383 B
Chart JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
JP Morgan Chase & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 121 $
Spread / Average Target 6,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Marianne Lake Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.45%382 603
BANK OF AMERICA2.88%302 444
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-14.19%268 969
WELLS FARGO-10.48%261 564
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.93%223 962
BANK OF CHINA LTD-11.34%185 087
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.