JPMORGAN CHASE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of JPMorgan Chase & Co. - JPM

09/06/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM).

In January 2018, the Company’s subsidiary, J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, N.A., d/b/a Chase Bank (“Chase”), announced that it would close all credit card accounts in Canada on March 15 of that year, while requiring customers to continue making payments on their accounts. Then, on August 8, 2019, Chase disclosed that it had agreed to “forgive” and write off all outstanding credit card debt of its Canadian cardholders as part of its move to exit the Canadian credit card market.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether JPMorgan’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to JPMorgan’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of JPMorgan shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-jpm/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
