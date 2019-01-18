JPMorgan CEO Gets Record Pay -- WSJ

By Patrick Thomas

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive James Dimon received a compensation package valued at $31 million in 2018, up 5% from $29.5 million in 2017, according to a Thursday securities filing.

The CEO earned a base salary of $1.5 million and $5 million in cash, the same as a year ago, and $24.5 million in restricted equity, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. His pay exceeds his record compensation of $30 million in 2007 before the financial crisis.

Mr. Dimon, who has run the bank since late 2005, was the highest paid banking and finance chief executive in the S&P 500 in 2017. The median pay for the 43 banking and financial CEOs was $12.1 million, matching median pay for the S&P 500 as a whole, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of pay data from MyLogIQ LLC.

In the filing, the company said it took into account the company's strong performance in 2018.

The bank reported a profit of $7.07 billion, or $1.98 a share, in its latest quarterly earnings. JPMorgan's trading revenues decreased 5.7% to $3.17 billion from about $3.37 billion a year earlier. For the year, earnings were $32.5 billion, up nearly 23%.

Chief Financial Officer Marianne Lake received a compensation valued at about $15 million, compared with $13.5 million a year ago.

Shares of JPMorgan are down about 9% over the past year.

Corrections & Amplifications JPMorgan Chase earned $32.5 billion in 2018. An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated the figure as $32.5 million.