JP Morgan Chase & Company

JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY

(JPM)


    
JPMorgan Results Beat Expectations on Strength in Consumer Unit -- 2nd Update

04/12/2019 | 09:51am EDT

By David Benoit

JPMorgan Chase & Co. on Friday said its profit rose 5% and topped expectations on the strength of its consumer bank.

The nation's largest bank by assets reported a profit of $9.18 billion, or $2.65 a share. Revenue rose to $29.12 billion from $27.91 billion a year ago.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected earnings of $2.35 a share and revenue of $28.44 billion.

Shares rose about 3% in early trading to $109.76 after the results were announced. The report also helped set a positive tone for the broader stock market both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 opened more than 0.5% higher.

Banks had been cheering rising interest rates, which typically allow them to book more profits on loans. But the Federal Reserve, which had been raising rates since late 2015, signaled last month that it is unlikely to lift them this year. That shift sent bank stocks sliding and led analysts to cut profit expectations for JPMorgan and other big banks.

The bank said its net interest income, the amount it makes on lending minus what it pays out on deposits, rose 9% to $14.45 billion.

JPMorgan executives had also warned there was a slow start to the year for its investment bank.

Trading revenue fell 17% to $5.47 billion from $6.57 billion a year earlier. Fixed-income revenue slid 18% while equity revenue fell 14%. Investment-banking revenue offset some of the pain, rising 10%. The entire investment bank's profit dropped to 18% to $3.25 billion.

In the consumer bank, profit jumped 19% to $3.96 billion. The bank's core consumer loan volume rose 3% and the margins it made jumped, with card spending driving the gains. Mortgage lending revenue fell 11%.

The commercial bank earned $1.05 billion compared with $1.03 billion the prior year, and the bank's asset and wealth management unit made $661 million, down from $770 million a year earlier.

Costs increased 2% to $16.4 billion as the bank has said it would continue putting money into technology and expansion, including its first branch openings in years.

Return on equity, a key measure of profitability, was 16% in the first quarter compared with 15% a year ago.

The bank's total core loans rose 2% to $942.7 billion.

Credit quality continued to be strong for the bank, as it put aside $1.5 billion for potential losses on its loans, compared with $1.17 billion a year earlier. The charge-off rate, the amount it doesn't expect to collect, fell to 0.59% of total loans from 0.61% a year ago.

Write to David Benoit at david.benoit@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.91% 26392.64 Delayed Quote.12.13%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 3.69% 110.43 Delayed Quote.7.91%
NASDAQ 100 0.39% 7622.266116 Delayed Quote.20.25%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.49% 7983.910349 Delayed Quote.20.03%
S&P 500 0.55% 2905.06 Delayed Quote.15.21%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 114 B
EBIT 2019 46 401 M
Net income 2019 31 329 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,20%
P/E ratio 2019 10,97
P/E ratio 2020 10,17
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,03x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,94x
Capitalization 345 B
Chart JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
JP Morgan Chase & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 114 $
Spread / Average Target 7,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Yan Tavrovsky President & Chairman-Management Board
Marianne Lake Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.91%345 021
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA8.32%294 449
BANK OF AMERICA17.98%280 204
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.50%236 235
WELLS FARGO3.71%216 833
BANK OF CHINA LTD6.93%201 286
