Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  JP Morgan Chase & Company    JPM

JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY (JPM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Jeff Bezos and Jamie Dimon : Best of Frenemies -2-

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/05/2019 | 12:16am EST

Amazon's virtual assistant, Alexa, is a sensitive spot in the relationship. Capital One Financial Corp., American Express Co., US Bancorp and some other banks allow customers to access their financial information through Alexa, but privacy concerns have kept JPMorgan largely on the sidelines.

JPMorgan began talking to Amazon about developing an Alexa voice application, or skill, related to retail banking customers a few years ago, but the discussions stalled last year, according to people familiar with the matter. Bank executives are concerned about how Amazon might use some of the data gathered from Alexa, which transcribes user conversations with the AI system, the people said.

Amazon already allows certain developers to remove sensitive information from the Alexa app for things like voice passwords. The company has said it undertakes rigorous security reviews and encrypts communications for its devices and does not use the data to target ads or make product recommendations.

Still, some recent Alexa mishaps have raised concerns. Last year, for example, an Echo device accidentally sent a recorded conversation to a user's contact without permission. Amazon said at the time that, as unlikely as the event was, it was working to make it less likely.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 5.01% 1575.39 Delayed Quote.-0.11%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 3.69% 100.69 Delayed Quote.-0.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
12:16aJEFF BEZOS AND JAMIE DIMON : Best of Frenemies -2-
DJ
12:16aJEFF BEZOS : Best of Frenemies
DJ
01/04JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : 424b8
PU
01/03Father and son advised on opposite sides of Bristol-Celgene deal
RE
01/03JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan Chase to Host Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018..
BU
01/03OIL PRICE TO BE LOW IF OPEC CUTS FAI : JPMorgan
AQ
01/03SIENNA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at Dermatology Summit and J.P. Morgan Hea..
AQ
01/03JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Oil to remain low if OPEC cuts not maintained–JPMo..
AQ
01/03JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/02Wall Street ekes out gain, Apple cuts revenue forecast after the bell
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 111 B
EBIT 2018 45 611 M
Net income 2018 31 801 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,80%
P/E ratio 2018 10,47
P/E ratio 2019 9,70
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,97x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,84x
Capitalization 330 B
Chart JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
JP Morgan Chase & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 118 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Yan Tavrovsky President and Chairman of the Management Board
Marianne Lake Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY-0.52%330 247
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-1.70%264 458
BANK OF AMERICA-0.32%244 962
WELLS FARGO1.06%220 958
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-1.73%216 656
BANK OF CHINA LTD-1.66%185 135
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.