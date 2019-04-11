Lenders' Profits Shed Light on Fed Shift -- WSJ

By Jessica Menton

Earnings season kicks off in earnest Friday with JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. releasing first-quarter results. That will give investors a first glimpse at how the Federal Reserve's cautious shift on monetary policy affected the biggest U.S. banks at the start of the year.

The KBW Nasdaq Bank Index of large commercial lenders has climbed 13% this year, trailing slightly behind the S&P 500's 15% rise, after sliding 18% in the fourth quarter. Big banks, which were battered in the final months of 2018 along with broader indexes amid heightened recessionary fears, are an indicator for the stock market since their performance tends to reflect investors' outlook for the economy.

The Fed's shift to caution has raised some concerns over the banking sector's profitability, and it rattled bank stocks in March after the Fed signaled it was unlikely to lift rates this year amid a cautious outlook on economic growth. The Treasury yield curve, the spread between three-month and 10-year Treasurys, also inverted last month for the first time since 2007, causing more jitters as some investors consider it a precursor to a recession.

"We are prepared for -- though we are not predicting -- a recession," JPMorgan Chief Executive James Dimon wrote in a letter to shareholders last week.

Banks benefit from higher interest rates because they are able to charge more on loans, and bank earnings have been boosted since the Fed started raising rates in late 2015.

Investors will be keeping a close eye on banks' net interest margins, a key measure of loan profitability. The margin for all U.S. banks was 3.35 percentage points in the fourth quarter, up from 2.95 points in the first quarter of 2015, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Margins have steadily climbed since early 2015 after falling for a five-year stretch that began in 2010.

"The biggest issue with the banks is that the Fed has signaled that they're standing pat on rate policy for now," said Patrick Healey, founder and president of Caliber Financial Partners. "Banks need rising interest rates to support their net interest margins, which are a big profit item and something that's closely watched by investors in the bank sector."

Investors are betting that the Fed will either keep rates steady or cut them by the end of the year.

While higher rates have generally been good for the banks, they have put a damper on mortgage lending, which is big business for many, especially JPMorgan and Wells Fargo. Among the top 24 banks that report their mortgage-banking results, profitability dropped 19% on average in 2018 from a year earlier, according to Inside Mortgage Finance, an industry research group.

Trading revenue is expected to be weak, partly because markets were relatively calm.

Investors heard from some of the banks' chief executives on Wednesday ahead of their earnings. JPMorgan's James Dimon, Citigroup Inc.'s Michael Corbat and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s David Solomon were among the executives that appeared before the House Financial Services Committee for a hearing on post-financial-crisis reforms. The CEOs told Congress their firms were safer and more tightly overseen than they were a decade ago.

On Friday, investors will also be looking for more insight into Wells Fargo's search for a permanent CEO after Timothy Sloan stepped down last month.

Next week, Goldman, Bank of America Corp., Citigroup and Morgan Stanley will report results. Financial companies in the S&P 500 are forecast to report a 4% drop in profits in the first quarter from a year ago, according to FactSet, as the effects of the 2017 tax cuts wane.

Analysts' profit estimates for the quarter have declined in recent months for most major banks. JPMorgan is expected to report earnings per share of $2.35, according to analysts surveyed by FactSet, which is down from estimates of $2.58 in December. Meanwhile, Wells Fargo is expected to post a profit of $1.12 a share, down from prior estimates of $1.16.

