Russian extradited to U.S. to face charges over JPMorgan hack

09/07/2018 | 10:26pm CEST

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A Russian man has been extradited to the United States from Georgia on charges that he took part in a massive computer hack, which targeted JPMorgan Chase & Co and other U.S. companies, U.S. prosecutors announced on Friday.

Andrei Tyurin, 35, was arrested in Georgia at the request of U.S. authorities, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman in Manhattan. His lawyer, Florian Miedel, declined to comment on the charges.

Tyurin is the latest person charged in connection with one of the largest data breaches ever. JPMorgan disclosed the breach in 2014 and said it had exposed information associated with about 83 million customer accounts.

Other victims included E*Trade Financial Corp, Scottrade Inc and News Corp Dow Jones & Co, the publisher of the Wall Street Journal. Prosecutors said a total of more than 100 million customers of the hacked companies were affected.

Prosecutors said the scheme was led by Gery Shalon, an Israeli who is already facing charges over the hack in Manhattan federal court along with two other Israelis, Joshua Samuel Aaron and Ziv Orenstein.

According to prosecutors, the members of the scheme used hacked information to further other crimes. Prosecutors said Tyurin, Shalon and the other conspirators made hundreds of millions of dollars through criminal schemes.

Tyurin is charged with computer hacking, wire fraud and conspiracy. The most serious charges carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

(Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

By Brendan Pierson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP -0.78% 54.99 Delayed Quote.11.80%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 0.19% 114.32 Delayed Quote.6.70%
NEWS CORP -0.32% 12.66 Delayed Quote.-21.65%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 111 B
EBIT 2018 46 036 M
Net income 2018 31 329 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,35%
P/E ratio 2018 12,47
P/E ratio 2019 11,49
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,45x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,30x
Capitalization 383 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 120 $
Spread / Average Target 5,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Marianne Lake Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.70%383 477
BANK OF AMERICA5.62%308 138
WELLS FARGO-4.52%278 999
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-14.03%272 500
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.15%229 344
CITIGROUP-5.78%176 439
