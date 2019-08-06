Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  JP Morgan Chase & Company    JPM

JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY

(JPM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Some Wall Street workers face pay slump in 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 12:13am EDT
People walk by a Wall Street sign close to the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Many Wall Street workers will see their pay stay flat or decline this year, as big banks and money managers continue to cut costs, according to a report on Tuesday by compensation consultancy Johnson Associates.

Those in equities trading and underwriting will be hardest hit, with annual pay packages down 10-15%, Johnson Associates predicted. Bond traders and traditional asset managers can expect reductions of 0-5%, with dealmakers and private bankers facing flat pay.

The job market has generally tightened on Wall Street since the 2008 financial crisis, when market chaos and recession forced the industry to adjust. But now there is a peculiar dynamic, where pay can fall even when the economy is strong, said Alan Johnson, who runs the consultancy.

"This is kind of an inflection point," he said. "It used to be, 'As long as AUM is up and as long as the market is up, you'll be fine.' But that's no longer true."

AUM refers to assets under management.

Pay is under pressure because of increased competition and automation. As an example, Johnson pointed to index funds that simply track the market but cost less and perform better than funds handled by human portfolio managers. As investors demand more for a lower price, firms have been reducing headcount and squeezing pay.

The dynamic has been showing up in some quarterly results.

Morgan Stanley compensation expense for the first six months of 2019 fell 13% compared with the same period in 2018. That figure dropped 12% at Goldman Sachs Group Inc and 2% at JPMorgan Chase & Co's investment bank.

The Johnson Associates report is based on the firm's work with 16 major banks and asset managers that are not named.

The only areas where employees may see a pay bump this year are private equity, hedge funds and traditional lending, according to the report. Those workers could see pay rise 0-5%.

Although fewer are bringing home massive paychecks, Wall Street still rewards top performers, Johnson said. Those who create new products, maintain strong ties with clients and outsmart rivals are particularly valuable.

"Firms want to be efficient and have a motivated workforce," he said. "There's a huge focus on paying the very best people."

(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC -3.67% 201.68 Delayed Quote.20.73%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY -2.98% 109.57 Delayed Quote.15.68%
MORGAN STANLEY -3.87% 40.49 Delayed Quote.2.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
08/05JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan confirms winning bid to take majority stake in ..
RE
08/05Fed to Create Payments System to Speed Money Transfers
DJ
08/05Italy's Fineco sees no M&A deal on the horizon after UniCredit sale
RE
08/05U.S. services sector slows; orders hit three-year low
RE
08/05JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : SEB assisted Air Baltic on large bonds issue | SEB
AQ
08/05Goldman hopes to lure iBorrowers with Apple card launch
RE
08/05U.S. Banks Are Cashing In on Persian Gulf Debt
DJ
08/05HSBC Ousts CEO After 18 Months -- WSJ
DJ
08/03JPMorgan in pole position to lead WeWork IPO after debt offering - sources
RE
08/03JPMORGAN IN POLE POSITION TO LEAD WE : sources
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 113 B
EBIT 2019 48 072 M
Net income 2019 32 841 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,10%
P/E ratio 2019 10,8x
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,13x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,09x
Capitalization 355 B
Chart JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
JP Morgan Chase & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 119,46  $
Last Close Price 109,57  $
Spread / Highest target 27,8%
Spread / Average Target 9,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Yan Tavrovsky President & Chairman-Management Board
Marianne Lake Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY15.68%366 288
BANK OF AMERICA19.24%273 478
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.10%273 237
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.95%209 026
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.19%192 073
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-0.12%158 444
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group