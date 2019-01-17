Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  JP Morgan Chase & Company    JPM

JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY (JPM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Trading operations stung banks in fourth quarter but dovish Fed fuels hope

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 07:09am EST
JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York

(Reuters) - Big trading operations were a thorn in the side of the top U.S. banks in the fourth quarter as fears about global growth sent credit markets into a tailspin, but a "dovish" turn from the Federal Reserve may mean the drama is over for now.

By Sinéad Carew and Kate Duguid

Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Bank of America Co all reported declines in fourth-quarter revenue from their key fixed income, commodity and currency trading arms, although overall results at most were cushioned by improving loan growth and net interest margins.

The final months of 2018 were dominated by investor worries about slowing global growth and the U.S.-China trade dispute and were further aggravated by concerns that the Fed might be pushing interest rates too high. The resulting volatility in equity, bond and commodity markets sent many investors to the sidelines, pushing down bond trading volume and hurting the value of credit market assets sitting on banks' own books.

"You had a one-two punch of market losses on inventory along with a lot of bank clients stepping back from market because you couldn't have much of an opinion given the uncertainty," said Jeffery Harte, bank analyst at Sandler O'Neill & Partners.

Credit spreads, the measure of additional compensation investors demand for owning riskier corporate securities over safer U.S. Treasuries, widened in the fourth quarter by the most in more than seven years both for investment-grade and high-yield, or junk, bonds, according to ICE BofAML index data.

Moreover, corporate bond issuance largely dried up, slicing into underwriting fees.

As quarterly results spilled out this week, it became clear that it all added up to a sizable hit for Wall Street's biggest players.

Bank of America said fixed income fees fell 5 percent because of lower debt underwriting and advisory fees, while its adjusted sales and trading revenue fell 6 percent, with a 15 percent fall in bond trading. Goldman Sachs' bond trading revenue slid 18 percent to $822 million, far from its peak of more than $6 billion.

In both cases, a big surge in equity trading volumes during the quarter helped offset those losses.

But JPMorgan missed profit estimates for the fourth quarter as its bond trading revenue slump overpowered strong consumer loan growth.

At Citigroup, Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said for much of the quarter corporate and investor clients "remained on the sidelines, waiting for some clearer market conditions." Citi reported a 21 percent fall in revenue in its markets and securities business for the quarter.

After being slow to address the spasms in financial markets, Fed officials in recent weeks have said they are mindful of how such moves have tightened financial conditions. The Fed raised interest rates four times in 2018, but since the start of this year a chorus of Fed officials, including Chairman Jerome Powell, have come out to pledge that they will take it slow from here.

That dovish tone has investors in a better mood so far in the first quarter.

The S&P 500 is up more than 11 percent from its Dec. 24 low and junk bonds are enjoying their strongest start to a year in a decade, according to ICE BofAML's high-yield index <.MERH0A0>.

The S&P bank sector <.SPXBK> has risen 17.5 percent since its Dec. 24 low, including a 5.6 percent gain since Citigroup kicked off earnings season on Monday.

Even as "the potential for tape-bombs from trade and political developments still present challenges, the dovish pivot at the Fed has helped calmed markets," said Craig Bishop, lead strategist for U.S. fixed income strategies at RBC Wealth Management. "This has contributed to tamping down fixed income volatility, so to me it could be just a matter of one bad month/quarter."

But no one is quite ready to dismiss the possibility that the environment could change quickly again for the worse.

"That could change tomorrow," said Sandler O'Neill's Harte. "That's the trouble with trading revenues, they're awfully volatile. But at least today the first quarter is looking a lot better than the fourth."

(Additional reporting by Imani Moise; Editing by Dan Burns and Tom Brown)

By SinÃ©ad Carew and Kate Duguid
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA 7.16% 28.45 Delayed Quote.7.75%
CITIGROUP 1.32% 62.19 Delayed Quote.19.46%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.59% 24207.16 Delayed Quote.3.77%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP 9.54% 197.08 Delayed Quote.7.70%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 0.81% 102.5 Delayed Quote.5.00%
NASDAQ 100 -0.02% 6668.562 Delayed Quote.5.37%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.15% 7034.6932 Delayed Quote.5.86%
S&P 500 0.22% 2616.1 Delayed Quote.4.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
07:09aTrading operations stung banks in fourth quarter but dovish Fed fuels hope
RE
06:17aSocGen blames rocky markets for its profit warning
RE
01/16Goldman dealmakers shine in Solomon's maiden quarter
RE
01/16Goldman dealmakers shine in Solomon's maiden quarter
RE
01/16BofA's loan growth drives better-than-expected profit
RE
01/16JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : J.P. Morgan Releases 2019 Alternatives Outlook to Help C..
PR
01/16LONDON MARKETS: London Markets Falter As Investors React To Historic Brexit D..
DJ
01/16Rate Rises Propel Profits at Big Banks -- WSJ
DJ
01/16JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Risky-ready investors lift US stocks up
AQ
01/15WELLS FARGO : Correction to bank earnings article
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 115 B
EBIT 2019 47 577 M
Net income 2019 32 048 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,32%
P/E ratio 2019 10,37
P/E ratio 2020 9,59
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,96x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,87x
Capitalization 341 B
Chart JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
JP Morgan Chase & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 114 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Yan Tavrovsky President & Chairman-Management Board
Marianne Lake Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.00%340 855
BANK OF AMERICA7.75%279 214
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-0.95%271 965
WELLS FARGO6.21%230 373
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.63%225 280
BANK OF CHINA LTD-2.49%186 831
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.