Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  JP Morgan Chase & Company    JPM

JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY (JPM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

U.S. banks enjoy benefits of a growing economy, lower taxes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 08:35pm CEST

(Reuters) - The U.S. banking industry is enjoying the benefits of a growing economy and lower taxes, if the double-digit profit growth posted by three major lenders on Friday is any indication.

JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank, said its third-quarter profit jumped nearly 25 percent, with each of its four business units generating higher revenues.

Citigroup Inc, the No. 3 U.S. bank by assets, reported a 12 percent rise in profit, driven mostly by lower taxes and cost savings.

Wells Fargo, the fourth-largest in the sector, reported a 32 percent surge in profit following strong demand for auto, small business and personal loans, as well as cost cutting.

Following is a snapshot of bank earnings so far:

(GRAPHIC:
U.S. big banks third quarter earnings per share -

(GRAPHIC: U.S.
banks third quarter Investment banking revenue -

(GRAPHI
C: U.S. big banks third quarter trading revenue -
(GRAPHIC: U.S. big banks third quarter loans -

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri and Mary Ann Alapatt in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)

By Diptendu Lahiri
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP 2.11% 69.6855 Delayed Quote.-8.10%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY -1.14% 106.855 Delayed Quote.1.11%
WELLS FARGO 1.38% 52.09 Delayed Quote.-15.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
09:03pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Wells Fargo profit rises, cost cuts paying off
RE
09:02pJPMorgan's consumer banking strength offsets bond trading weakness
RE
08:55pDAVID HENRY : JPMorgan's consumer banking strength offsets bond trading weakness
RE
08:53pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Wells Fargo profit rises, cost cuts paying off
RE
08:35pU.S. banks enjoy benefits of a growing economy, lower taxes
RE
08:03pCitigroup profit beats on higher bond trading, lower costs
RE
08:02pRates Are Rising, But Banks Aren't Worried About Consumers
DJ
06:37pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan Q3 profit climbs 24% on strong consumer banking..
AQ
06:37pU.S. banks profit from higher rates, more loans and lower costs
RE
05:53pCitigroup profit beats on higher bond trading, lower costs
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02:33pJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call.. 
01:35pJPMorgan Chase & Co. 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
11:33aRegional bank stock dip as PNC's Q3 loans, deposits disappoint 
07:40aJPMorgan gains 1.4% after Q3 beat on strong consumer banking growth 
07:25aQ3 Begins Amid Interest Rate Backup And Wall Street Sell-Off (Wall Street Bre.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 111 B
EBIT 2018 45 880 M
Net income 2018 31 196 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,50%
P/E ratio 2018 11,79
P/E ratio 2019 10,90
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,27x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,13x
Capitalization 363 B
Chart JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
JP Morgan Chase & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 120 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Marianne Lake Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY1.11%363 412
BANK OF AMERICA-3.93%283 267
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.90%268 641
WELLS FARGO-15.21%247 742
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.02%212 139
BANK OF CHINA LTD-11.84%182 988
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.