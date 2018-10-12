Log in
JP Morgan Chase & Company    JPM

JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY (JPM)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/12 03:20:52 pm
110.5 USD   +2.19%
Wells Fargo quarterly profit falls short of estimates

10/12/2018 | 02:38pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: The sign outside the Wells Fargo & Co. bank in downtown Denver

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo posted a quarterly profit that fell short of analysts' estimates on Friday, as a $13 billion drop in new mortgage borrowing offset the bank's efforts to cut costs.

Wells Fargo has been struggling to rebuild its reputation with customers after a series of scandals, fines and regulatory probes over the last two years dented its brand.

Rising interest rates, which have brought much-needed relief for banks that were scrambling to boost their profits, have also on the other hand weighed on borrowers' ability to take out loans, hurting loan growth. Mortgage rates are at a multi-year high.

Total loans at the fourth largest U.S. bank by assets fell 1 percent to $942.3 billion, while net interest margin, a measure of how much a bank earns on its investments, rose to 2.94 percent from 2.86 percent in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenue rose 0.4 percent to $22 billion, with only community banking - the area most closely tied to the 2016 sales scandal - showing growth in revenue.

Total non-interest expenses fell 4.1 percent to $13.7 billion. Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry has vowed to reduce about $3 billion in expenses by 2020.

Net income applicable to common stockholders rose to $5.45 billion, or $1.13 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, fro
m $4.13 billion or 83 cents per share a year ago. https://reut.rs/2NCtgK8

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.16 per share, missing analysts' estimates of $1.17, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Peers JPMorgan Chase reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday on gains from higher interest rates and a growth in loans, while Citigroup profit rose 12 percent on lower taxes and a decrease in expenses.

(Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP -2.24% 68.38 Delayed Quote.-8.10%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY -3.00% 108.13 Delayed Quote.1.11%
WELLS FARGO -1.89% 51.44 Delayed Quote.-15.21%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 111 B
EBIT 2018 45 880 M
Net income 2018 31 196 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,50%
P/E ratio 2018 11,79
P/E ratio 2019 10,90
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,27x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,13x
Capitalization 363 B
Chart JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
JP Morgan Chase & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 120 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Marianne Lake Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY1.11%363 412
BANK OF AMERICA-3.93%283 267
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.90%268 641
WELLS FARGO-15.21%247 742
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.02%212 139
BANK OF CHINA LTD-11.84%182 988
