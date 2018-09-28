Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  JPEL Private Equity Ltd    JPEL   GG00BF1F1F02

JPEL PRIVATE EQUITY LTD (JPEL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

JPEL Private Equity : Annual Financial Report - 30 June 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 02:17pm CEST

JPEL Private Equity Limited

Ground Floor

Cambridge House

Le Truchot, St Peter Port

Guernsey GY1 4BF

www.jpelonline.com

Regulatory News Service

London Stock Exchange

London

EC2N 1HP

28 September 2018

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2018

JPEL Private Equity Limited ('JPEL' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements ('Annual Report') for the year ended 30 June 2018 have been released. Shareholders may access an electronic copy of the Annual Report at www.jpelonline.comby clicking on the 'Investor Information' and 'Reports' link on the home page.

An electronic copy of the Annual Report is also attached to this notice.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3673C_1-2018-9-28.pdf

A copy of the Annual Report has been forwarded to the Financial Services Authority and submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

* * *

About JPEL Private Equity Limited

JPEL Private Equity Limited is a Guernsey registered and incorporated, London Stock Exchange-listed, closed-ended investment company (LSE: JPEL) designed primarily to invest in the global private equity market. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve both short and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a well-diversified portfolio of private equity fund interests and by capitalising on the inefficiencies of the secondary private equity market.

ENQUIRIES:

FCF JPEL Limited LLC

JPELClientService@fortress.com

Disclaimer

JPEL Private Equity Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 12:16:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JPEL PRIVATE EQUITY LTD
02:17pJPEL PRIVATE EQUITY : Annual Financial Report - 30 June 2018
PU
09/17JPEL PRIVATE EQUITY : Net Asset Value(s) - June 2018
PU
07/20JPEL PRIVATE EQUITY : Net Asset Value(s) - May 2018
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2016 -
EBIT 2016 -5,02 M
Net income 2016 -
Finance 2016 23,9 M
Yield 2016 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
P/E ratio 2017
EV / Sales 2016 0
EV / Sales 2017 0
Capitalization 234 M
Chart JPEL PRIVATE EQUITY LTD
Duration : Period :
JPEL Private Equity Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Sean Leslie Hurst Non-Executive Chairman
John Loudon Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Paul Spencer Independent Non-Executive Director
Anthony Lionel Dalwood Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JPEL PRIVATE EQUITY LTD4.86%306
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION10.24%7 392
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 469
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 183
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET GW INFRST FD--.--%1 768
FS INVESTMENT CORPORATION-2.72%1 700
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.