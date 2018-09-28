JPEL Private Equity : Annual Financial Report - 30 June 2018

JPEL Private Equity Limited

28 September 2018

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2018

JPEL Private Equity Limited ('JPEL' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements ('Annual Report') for the year ended 30 June 2018 have been released. Shareholders may access an electronic copy of the Annual Report at www.jpelonline.comby clicking on the 'Investor Information' and 'Reports' link on the home page.

An electronic copy of the Annual Report is also attached to this notice.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3673C_1-2018-9-28.pdf

A copy of the Annual Report has been forwarded to the Financial Services Authority and submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

About JPEL Private Equity Limited

JPEL Private Equity Limited is a Guernsey registered and incorporated, London Stock Exchange-listed, closed-ended investment company (LSE: JPEL) designed primarily to invest in the global private equity market. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve both short and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a well-diversified portfolio of private equity fund interests and by capitalising on the inefficiencies of the secondary private equity market.

