JPEL PRIVATE EQUITY LTD

(JPEL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/05 11:35:01 am
1.32 USD   -0.75%
01:10pJPEL PRIVATE EQUITY : 2019 agm circular
PU
10/22JPEL PRIVATE EQUITY : Completion of Sixth Mandatory Redemption
PU
10/09JPEL PRIVATE EQUITY : Sixth Mandatory Redemption
PU
JPEL Private Equity : 2019 AGM CIRCULAR

11/05/2019 | 01:10pm EST

JPEL Private Equity Limited

Ground Floor

Cambridge House

Le Truchot, St Peter Port

Guernsey, GY1 1WD

www.jpelonline.com

JPEL PUBLISHES 2019 AGM CIRCULAR

* * *

GUERNSEY, 5 NOVEMBER 2019

JPEL Private Equity Limited ('JPEL' or the 'Company') has today published a circular to Shareholders (the 'Circular').

Capitalised terms that are not defined herein have the meanings given to them in the Circular.

The Circular contains a notice of the Company's Annual General Meeting ('AGM') to be held at Ground Floor, Cambridge House, Le Truchot, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 1WD on 25 November 2019 at 1.00 p.m. (GMT).

The following summarises all of the Resolutions that the Company is seeking to approve at the AGM.

SUMMARY OF RESOLUTIONS TO BE PROPOSED

Special Resolutions

1. To renew the Company's authority to make purchases of up to 15 per cent. of each class of its own issued Shares pursuant to any proposed Tender Offer.

2. To renew the Company's general authority to make market purchases of up to 14.99 per cent. of each class of its own issued Shares.

Ordinary Resolutions

3. To approve and adopt the Annual Report and Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 30 June 2019.

4. To re-elect PricewaterhouseCoopers CI LLP as Auditors to the Company.

5. To re-authorise the Directors to determine the Auditors' remuneration.

6. To re-authorise and agree the remuneration of the Directors in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation.

7. To re-elect Christopher P. Spencer as a non-executive, independent director of the Company, who retires by rotation.

8. To re-elect John Loudon as a non-executive, independent director of the Company, who retires by rotation.

9. To re-elect Anthony (Tony) Dalwood as a non-executive, independent director of the Company, who retires by rotation.

10. To re-elect Sean Hurst as a non-executive, independent director of the Company, who retires by rotation.

Further details on each of the Resolutions are set out in the Circular.

Copies of the following documents are available for inspection at the offices of Travers Smith LLP, 10 Snow Hill, London, EC1A 2AL and at the registered office of the Company (which is also the place of the AGM) during normal business hours of any Business Day (Saturdays and public holidays excepted) until the conclusion of the AGM:

· the Annual Report and financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2019; and

· the Circular.

A copy of this document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

A full copy of the Circular and annual report and accounts are available on JPEL's website (through the 'Investor Information', 'Reports' and 'Shareholder Documents' links through http://www.jpelonline.com). For the avoidance of doubt, the contents of the Company's website are not incorporated into, and do not form part of, this announcement.

Further copies of the Circular may be obtained, free of charge, from the registered office of the Company.

Copies of the Circular and Form of Proxy will be mailed to the Shareholders.

* * *

About JPEL Private Equity Limited

JPEL Private Equity Limited is a Guernsey registered and incorporated, London Stock Exchange-listed, closed-ended investment company (LSE: JPEL) designed primarily to invest in the global private equity market. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve both short and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a well-diversified portfolio of private equity fund interests and by capitalising on the inefficiencies of the secondary private equity market.

ENQUIRIES:

FCF JPEL Management LLC

JPELClientService@fortress.com

Disclaimer

JPEL Private Equity Ltd. published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 18:08:59 UTC
