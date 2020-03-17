JPEL Private Equity : Half-year Report - 31 December 2019

JPEL Private Equity Limited

Ground Floor

Cambridge House

Le Truchot, St Peter Port

Guernsey, GY1 1WD

www.jpelonline.com

Unaudited Interim Report and Financial Statements

for the period ended 31 December 2019

GUERNSEY, 17 MARCH 2020

JPEL Private Equity Limited ('JPEL' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that the Unaudited Interim Report and Financial Statements ('Semi-Annual Report') for the period ended 31 December 2019 have been posted to the Company's website.

Shareholders may access an electronic copy of the Semi-Annual Report at www.jpelonline.comby clicking on the 'Investor Information' and 'Reports' link on the home page.

An electronic copy of the Semi-Annual Report is also attached to this notice.

A copy of the Semi-Annual Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

For further information please contact:

FCF JPEL Management LLC

JPELClientService@fortress.com

About JPEL Private Equity Limited

JPEL Private Equity Limited ('JPEL' or the 'Company') is a Guernsey registered and incorporated, London Stock Exchange-listed, closed-ended investment company (LSE: JPEL).