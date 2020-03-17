Log in
JPEL PRIVATE EQUITY LTD

(JPEL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/17 10:47:42 am
1.22 USD   -2.40%
11:50aJPEL PRIVATE EQUITY : Half-year Report - 31 December 2019
PU
03/13JPEL PRIVATE EQUITY : Partial Sale of 2nd Largest Investment
PU
03/06JPEL PRIVATE EQUITY : Net Asset Value(s) - December 2019
PU
JPEL Private Equity : Half-year Report - 31 December 2019

03/17/2020
Regulatory Story
Half-year Report - 31 December 2019
Released 15:46 17-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 5045G
JPEL Private Equity Limited
17 March 2020

JPEL Private Equity Limited

Ground Floor

Cambridge House

Le Truchot, St Peter Port

Guernsey, GY1 1WD

www.jpelonline.com

Unaudited Interim Report and Financial Statements
for the period ended 31 December 2019

* * *

GUERNSEY, 17 MARCH 2020

JPEL Private Equity Limited ('JPEL' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that the Unaudited Interim Report and Financial Statements ('Semi-Annual Report') for the period ended 31 December 2019 have been posted to the Company's website.

Shareholders may access an electronic copy of the Semi-Annual Report at www.jpelonline.comby clicking on the 'Investor Information' and 'Reports' link on the home page.

An electronic copy of the Semi-Annual Report is also attached to this notice.

* * *

For further information please contact:

FCF JPEL Management LLC

JPELClientService@fortress.com

About JPEL Private Equity Limited

JPEL Private Equity Limited ('JPEL' or the 'Company') is a Guernsey registered and incorporated, London Stock Exchange-listed, closed-ended investment company (LSE: JPEL).


Half-year Report - 31 December 2019 - RNS

JPEL Private Equity Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
