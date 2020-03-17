JPEL Private Equity : Half-year Report - 31 December 2019

JPEL Private Equity Limited
Unaudited Interim Report and Financial Statements
for the period ended 31 December 2019
GUERNSEY, 17 MARCH 2020
JPEL Private Equity Limited ('JPEL' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that the Unaudited Interim Report and Financial Statements ('Semi-Annual Report') for the period ended 31 December 2019 have been posted to the Company's website.
Shareholders may access an electronic copy of the Semi-Annual Report at www.jpelonline.comby clicking on the 'Investor Information' and 'Reports' link on the home page.
An electronic copy of the Semi-Annual Report is also attached to this notice.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5045G_1-2020-3-17.pdf
A copy of the Semi-Annual Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm
About JPEL Private Equity Limited
JPEL Private Equity Limited ('JPEL' or the 'Company') is a Guernsey registered and incorporated, London Stock Exchange-listed, closed-ended investment company (LSE: JPEL).